November 2025 Issue

72 / Hear Together Virginia Voice brings news and community to those with visual impairments. By Claire Fortier

78 / ‘A Forbidden World’ Despite experiencing racism and discrimination, the first Black graduate of the School of Nursing at the Medical College of Virginia prevailed and went on to inspire those who followed. By Dina Weinstein

86 / So Chill As ice sports grow in popularity, a new facility and growing opportunities for young skaters help heat up Richmond’s rink scene. By Kevin Johnson and Laura Anders Lee

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Relocating the gun hole and a vibe check

26 / LIBRARIES VCU’s collection of Civil Rights-era police recordings

26 / ENERGY The household costs of unequal energy burdens

28 / PARKS Restoring pedestrian access to Texas Beach

30 / HOUSING Data center dollars fund affordable homes.

32 / EDUCATION Learning how endowments lead to opportunities

36 / FLASHBACK WRVA celebrates a century on the air.

128 / PARTING SHOT The search for Francine

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / DATEBOOK The Big LeBYRDski Fest, Craft + Design, the Richmond premiere of a Broadway show, model railroads, and the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

44 / SPECIAL EVENTS Culture and community for Native American Heritage Month

45 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

46 / SPOTLIGHT A collection amassed by Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys comes to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

48 / SPOTLIGHT A gender-flipped reenactment at Historic St. John’s Church

50 / PROFILE The Melody Chamber collaborates with two labels for its debut album.

LIVING

56 / SHOP TALK Two women-led businesses find a home in Church Hill.

58 / GIVING BACK A decade of DIY for the Richmond Community ToolBank

60 / HEALTH A disability-friendly dental clinic opens at VCU Health.

62 / TRY THIS New ways to play at local virtual reality gaming parlors

64 / TRAVEL Relax and rejuvenate in Berkley Springs, West Virginia.

68 / FAMILY Kids build character and community on the gridiron.

EAT & DRINK

114 / ROUNDUP Richmond’s finest rotisserie chicken

116 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Mekong

118 / SPOTLIGHT The James Beard Award-nominated founder of Taco Bamba

120 / Q&A Hospitality is key at Dot’s Back Inn.

122 / SHORT ORDER Autumnal eats, ginger cocktails and special-order sweets

124 / INSIDER Baltik’s Bagel competes on a national stage.

