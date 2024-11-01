November 2024 Issue

× Expand The artists and musicians of GWAR (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

In This Issue

72 / Giving Back An exploration of nonprofits and volunteering in Richmond By Paula Peters Chambers and Kevin Johnson

82 / Apples to Apples Virginia’s heritage fruit continues to shape a beverage industry. By Eileen Mellon

88 / We’ll Be Your Monster Forty years of putrid pageantry from GWAR, Richmond’s own alien rock outfit By Don Harrison

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / SHORTS Mascots bobbling along, school success and a vibe check

26 / SPORTS The Diamond District is finally underway.

30 / ENVIRONMENT Making way for monarchs

32 / ENVIRONMENT Touring the James River National Wildlife Refuge

34 / Q&A A quarter-century of care in Goochland

36 / FLASHBACK The modernizing mayor you’ve never heard of

128 / PARTING SHOT Kings Dominion gets ready to launch Rapterra.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / DATEBOOK Steve Bassett is back in town, plus a Vietnam War retrospective and a first look at holiday happenings.

44 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four places to look at lights

45 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

46 / SPOTLIGHT Craft + Design celebrates 60 years of handmade arts.

48 / SPOTLIGHT Cultural immersion at the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival

50 / SPOTLIGHT A new AI theater connects the public with Holocaust survivors.

LIVING

54 / STYLE A decade of styles at High Point Barbershop

56 / SHOP TALK A sports card shop improves its hand.

58 / FAMILY A local nonprofit covers baby needs.

60 / TRY THIS Winter sports abound in the region.

64 / FITNESS A gym where members gain and give

66 / TRAVEL The Historic Triangle takes guests back in time.

EAT & DRINK

114 / IN DEPTH A sneak peek at three upcoming eateries

116 / AROUND TOWN Homestyle Greek food in Short Pump, best bites and food events

118 / SPOTLIGHT The cocktail connoisseur behind Alewife’s beverage program

120 / Q&A Khushbu’s serendipitous success

122 / 5 FAVES Quintessential Richmond dining and drinking

122 / OPEN TAB Chesterfield’s newest waterfront cocktail spot

123 / PURVEYOR Every day is a salad day at IKaleLife.

124 / PROFILE A local chef brings her story to the international stage.

