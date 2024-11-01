November 2024 Issue

The artists and musicians of GWAR (Photo by Zaid Hamid)
In This Issue
72 / Giving Back An exploration of nonprofits and volunteering in Richmond By Paula Peters Chambers and Kevin Johnson
82 / Apples to Apples Virginia’s heritage fruit continues to shape a beverage industry. By Eileen Mellon
88 / We’ll Be Your Monster Forty years of putrid pageantry from GWAR, Richmond’s own alien rock outfit By Don Harrison
UPFRONT
18 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
24 / SHORTS Mascots bobbling along, school success and a vibe check
26 / SPORTS The Diamond District is finally underway.
30 / ENVIRONMENT Making way for monarchs
32 / ENVIRONMENT Touring the James River National Wildlife Refuge
34 / Q&A A quarter-century of care in Goochland
36 / FLASHBACK The modernizing mayor you’ve never heard of
128 / PARTING SHOT Kings Dominion gets ready to launch Rapterra.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
42 / DATEBOOK Steve Bassett is back in town, plus a Vietnam War retrospective and a first look at holiday happenings.
44 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four places to look at lights
45 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
46 / SPOTLIGHT Craft + Design celebrates 60 years of handmade arts.
48 / SPOTLIGHT Cultural immersion at the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival
50 / SPOTLIGHT A new AI theater connects the public with Holocaust survivors.
LIVING
54 / STYLE A decade of styles at High Point Barbershop
56 / SHOP TALK A sports card shop improves its hand.
58 / FAMILY A local nonprofit covers baby needs.
60 / TRY THIS Winter sports abound in the region.
64 / FITNESS A gym where members gain and give
66 / TRAVEL The Historic Triangle takes guests back in time.
EAT & DRINK
114 / IN DEPTH A sneak peek at three upcoming eateries
116 / AROUND TOWN Homestyle Greek food in Short Pump, best bites and food events
118 / SPOTLIGHT The cocktail connoisseur behind Alewife’s beverage program
120 / Q&A Khushbu’s serendipitous success
122 / 5 FAVES Quintessential Richmond dining and drinking
122 / OPEN TAB Chesterfield’s newest waterfront cocktail spot
123 / PURVEYOR Every day is a salad day at IKaleLife.
124 / PROFILE A local chef brings her story to the international stage.
