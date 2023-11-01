November 2023 Issue

× Expand Ceramic artist Wendy Padgett (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

72 / All in Favor … Ranked choice ballots could change the way we vote. By Dale Brumfield

78 / From School to SKU Empowered by hands-on coursework, university students are gaining real-world experience and lifelong skills. By Eileen Mellon

86 / They’ve Got It Made Fill your sleigh Santa-style by going to the source — shop Richmond’s annual pop-up holiday markets. By Kim Catley, Mindy Kinsey, Laura Anders Lee, Eileen Mellon, Kyra Molinaro and Emily Richardson

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Checking in on sustainability, soccer and Stony Point

26 / TOURISM Sports venues hope to bring in big tourism bucks.

26 / GOVERNMENT Chesterfield expands its recycling options.

28 / NONPROFITS Child care scholarships for single moms

30 / DEVELOPMENT Chesterfield susses out options for Southside Speedway.

32 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Attempting to quantify human trafficking

36 / FLASHBACK The time state offices almost left the city

128 / PARTING SHOT A study envisions safer roads at VCU.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / DATEBOOK Crafts, oldies, light shows and the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival

44 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

45 / HAPPENINGS 17 things to do this month

46 / SPOTLIGHT Jim Ivins gets nostalgic with his new band.

48 / PROFILE VCU’s Cabell First Novelist Award goes to an acclaimed author.

50 / SPOTLIGHT Art Works celebrates two decades of creative community.

LIVING

54 / STYLE Ultra-high-end brand Ap0cene expands in Richmond.

56 / HEALTH The growing applications of genetic testing

58 / TRY THIS Working out in the water

60 / FAMILY Welcoming a furry family member

64 / ENCORE Multigenerational travel can enrich all ages.

66 / TRAVEL Urbanna offers outstanding oysters and river views.

EAT & DRINK

114 / IN DEPTH Spice it up with chili crisp.

116 / SPOTLIGHT Meet Laine Myers of pasta pop-up Oro.

118 / SPECIALS Kwam’s Chicken Project keeps it cluckin’.

120 / Q&A Catching up with Stanley’s hoagie hotshot

122 / 5 FAVES Must-try Italian desserts

122 / OPEN TAB Sipping on barkeeps’ favorite spirit

123 / PURVEYOR Tea that provides jitter-free energy

124 / IN DEPTH Veterans find meaning through food.

