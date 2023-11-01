November 2023 Issue

Ceramic artist Wendy Padgett (Photo by Justin Chesney)
In This Issue
72 / All in Favor … Ranked choice ballots could change the way we vote. By Dale Brumfield
78 / From School to SKU Empowered by hands-on coursework, university students are gaining real-world experience and lifelong skills. By Eileen Mellon
86 / They’ve Got It Made Fill your sleigh Santa-style by going to the source — shop Richmond’s annual pop-up holiday markets. By Kim Catley, Mindy Kinsey, Laura Anders Lee, Eileen Mellon, Kyra Molinaro and Emily Richardson
UPFRONT
18 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
24 / CATCH UP Checking in on sustainability, soccer and Stony Point
26 / TOURISM Sports venues hope to bring in big tourism bucks.
26 / GOVERNMENT Chesterfield expands its recycling options.
28 / NONPROFITS Child care scholarships for single moms
30 / DEVELOPMENT Chesterfield susses out options for Southside Speedway.
32 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Attempting to quantify human trafficking
36 / FLASHBACK The time state offices almost left the city
128 / PARTING SHOT A study envisions safer roads at VCU.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
42 / DATEBOOK Crafts, oldies, light shows and the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival
44 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate Thanksgiving
45 / HAPPENINGS 17 things to do this month
46 / SPOTLIGHT Jim Ivins gets nostalgic with his new band.
48 / PROFILE VCU’s Cabell First Novelist Award goes to an acclaimed author.
50 / SPOTLIGHT Art Works celebrates two decades of creative community.
LIVING
54 / STYLE Ultra-high-end brand Ap0cene expands in Richmond.
56 / HEALTH The growing applications of genetic testing
58 / TRY THIS Working out in the water
60 / FAMILY Welcoming a furry family member
64 / ENCORE Multigenerational travel can enrich all ages.
66 / TRAVEL Urbanna offers outstanding oysters and river views.
EAT & DRINK
114 / IN DEPTH Spice it up with chili crisp.
116 / SPOTLIGHT Meet Laine Myers of pasta pop-up Oro.
118 / SPECIALS Kwam’s Chicken Project keeps it cluckin’.
120 / Q&A Catching up with Stanley’s hoagie hotshot
122 / 5 FAVES Must-try Italian desserts
122 / OPEN TAB Sipping on barkeeps’ favorite spirit
123 / PURVEYOR Tea that provides jitter-free energy
124 / IN DEPTH Veterans find meaning through food.
