November 2022 Issue

71 / Comics the Richmond Way While we may not be Metropolis, or even Gotham City, Richmond has established its own place in the world of comics. With veteran artists, budding young creators, independent retailers, long-standing conventions and one of the largest academic collections of historic comics in the country, Richmond is fertile ground for the funnies. By Don Harrison

80 / The Way of the Future In the Richmond region, entrepreneurs and advocates are embracing sustainable principles and practices in the production and consumption of food. We talk to growers, food justice advocates, restaurateurs and more about the effort to create a more sustainable food system. By Eileen Mellon

88 / Gifts They Won’t Forget It’s been said that the best things in life aren’t things, so we’ve rounded up experiential gift ideas for everyone you know. From rock climbing lessons and hot air balloon rides to cooking and art classes, tours and tastings, these adventures won’t be forgotten. By Paula Peters Chambers, Laura Anders Lee and Jessica Ronky Haddad

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / History Plans for a slavery museum and memorial park in Shockoe Bottom gain momentum, albeit quietly.

26 / Environment A South Richmond church returns a portion of its parking lot to nature.

26 / Taxes In Richmond, tax-exempt properties represent millions in lost revenue.

28 / Q&A The Richmond SPCA has seen adoptions return topre-pandemic norms.

30 / My Take Before redeveloping public housing, the city must ensure displaced residents have a place to go. By Thad Williamson

34 / Transportation Would closing Carytown to traffic be a boon to business, or a hindrance?

38 / Flashback Twenty years ago, the soaring Pocahontas Parkway opened to traffic, and the paranormal. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” at the Richmond Ballet, Ukefest at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, “Storied Strings” at the VMFA, the sounds of Klymaxx in Hopewell and the comedy of Ali Saddiq at the Altria Theater

45 / Q&A Dawnie Walton shares the inspirations behind her first novel, “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev.”

46 / Profile The Pocahontas Reframed Film festival returns.

48 / Spotlight 1708 Gallery’s InLight Festival comes to Bryan Park.

LIVING

54 / Personal Style Talking turkey, Santa and other downloadable paper Kooky Craftables with creator David Landis

56 / Try This Alter your skill set with a sewing class.

58 / Health New treatments are providing longer, fuller lives to people with cystic fibrosis.

60 / Self-help Bring healing, joy and a sense of connection into your life through gratitude. By James Warren

64 / Travel Enjoy the view (and the food) on the East Bay of Chesapeake Bay in St. Michaels, Maryland.

EAT & DRINK

115 / In Depth A local coffee roaster shares his story of hope.

118 / Ingredient Explore the versatility of kale.

120 / Spotlight Martin Gonzalez, co-owner of Hull Street’s longstanding taqueria and market, La Milpa

122 / Purveyor A local pierogi company brings comfort through family recipes.

122 / 5 Faves It’s oysters’ time to shine.

124 / Q&A The owner of Kudzu Ramen and Choy Sun opens up about his restaurant roots, the importance of family and traditions.

124 / Open Tab Move over, pumpkin spice, these sips channel autumn and ignite a buzz.

