November 2019 Issue

Enjoying the view from Jefferson Park in Union Hill (Photo by Shawnee Custalow)

70 / Diamonds in the Rough Fueled by discontent with post-World War II social conformity, Richmond’s counterculture rebelled, using art, music and literature in a movement that continues to influence the city’s creative class 60 years later. By Dale Brumfield

76 / Startup to Shelf Meet some of the tenacious food entrepreneurs, risk-takers and visionaries who have worked to get their products to Richmond-area grocers — and to your table. By Eileen Mellon

84 / Be a Tourist in Your Own Town Whether you’re searching for ways to entertain family during the holidays or you’re just looking for a change of pace, we’ve got local itineraries for families, foodies, fashionistas, art lovers and history buffs.

107 / Fashion Forecast Look for on-trend inspiration for your winter wardrobe in our Carytown Guide, with a mix of upscale items and bargain finds.

140 / Horses and Hills Manakin-Sabot is growing, yet residents also enjoy a rich equine tradition. By Dina Weinstein

146 / A Healing Home The state’s neglected children find a place to heal and thrive at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. By Leah Small

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Media Reporting for Vox, it’s Richmond’s Phil Edwards.

26 / Sports Top 25 predictions for the VCU Rams are raising expectations.

28 / Monuments As an exhibition focused on Confederate statues wraps up, a new commission starts its work.

30 / My Take A wise protagonist knows when to step out of the spotlight and let others shine. By Gregory Lyndaker

34 / News School rezoning consultant Matthew Cropper stresses the need for transparency and data-driven decisions.

38 / Picture This “Remember Them,” an African Holocaust Day proclamation

40 / Flashback A nail-biter of an election night with a history-making outcome By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Look Back What happened to plans for a national slavery museum in Richmond?

A&E

44 / Best of 7 Louis C.K. laughs it off at the Carpenter Theatre, R&B singer Fantasia Barrino and blue-eyed soul man Robin Thicke visit the Altria Theater, a million lights twinkle at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and other events.

48 / Q&A Bruce and Kathy Hornsby talk about their collection of Edward Hopper drawings, on loan to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

50 / Spotlight The Pocahontas Reframed film festival focuses on Native American stories.

54 / Film How “Harriet” came to Richmond

LIVING

57 / Style Urban Girl Yarns finds a new home in Ashland.

60 / Fitness & Wellness Round out your fitness routine with an exercise ball.

62 / Health The VCU Health Orchestra is a musical melange of medical professionals and students and performers from the greater Richmond community.

64 / Travel Explore Colonial food traditions and other spirits of Williamsburg.

68 / Family Parenting parameters in Richmond have changed since the 1990s. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

169 / Review Carmela’s

172 / Ingredient Oysters

174 / 5 Faves Show up to your next celebration with eye-catching party platters.

176 / Cultural Crossover Thanksgiving traditions from local chefs

177 / Quick Take Fuzzy Cactus brings a triple threat — restaurant, bar and music venue — to North Side.

178 / Profile Catering confidential with Everyday Gourmet’s Ellie Basch

180 / Insider Hemp sprouts in Virginia. By Eileen Mellon