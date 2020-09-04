You’ve Got News

× Expand Image courtesy Good Morning, RVA

Ross Catrow, founder of the website RVANews, which stopped publishing in June 2016, is returning to a full-time career in citizen journalism by expanding his direct-to-audience email newsletter, Good Morning, RVA. The crowdfunded daily newsletter, published every weekday, features local advocacy journalism and builds on Catrow’s work with RVANews and his role as executive director of RVA Rapid Transit, a position he left at the end of July.

“The goal of Good Morning, RVA is to make it easier for folks to know about and get involved in their city, people who want to be involved in the process,” says Catrow, who expects to cover issues in greater depth than he did when the newsletter was a part-time venture.

The model is based on other crowdfunded, nonprofit journalism outlets such as the Texas Tribune, QZ.com and Emily Oster’s ParentData. These subscription-driven outlets are supported through platforms such as Patreon that allow subscribers to pay to support the work. Catrow is committed to maintaining a model that allows people to pay what they can, without excluding those who cannot afford to pay.

Catrow sees a “big shift in a lot of [community-focused] media in going back to email.” Though he admits it may seem “a little counterintuitive,” he says email offers a more intimate connection to his readers than social media does. He describes the email newsletter as a “one-to-many communication format — I can send an email to a jillion people, and when they respond, it comes back to me. It makes the connection more human [than social media].”

Good Morning, RVA currently has more than 200 subscribers, and Catrow is “following his gut” rather than taking an aggressive approach to marketing the newsletter. He is confident there will be enough interest to support himself, his wife and their 11-year-old son. Readers interested in subscribing can find out more at gmrva.com.