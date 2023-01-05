Art for All

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has joined Museums for All, a nationwide effort to lower financial barriers to learning.

While general admission to the state-supported museum is free, exhibition tickets are sold at various prices. For example, admission to “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” costs an adult $16. But under the Museums for All program, that ticket would cost $2, and children 6 years old and younger can accompany the attending adult for free.

The program is available to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. Special exhibition tickets are limited to four per electronic benefit transfer card, which can also be used to purchase a yearlong membership for a household — defined by VMFA as one or two adults, as well as children who are under 18 years old — for $5.

“Now, as a participant in the Museums for All initiative,” VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges said in a statement, “we expand access to special exhibitions and memberships at discounted costs for individuals and families because we don’t want there to be any barriers to visiting the museum.”

Other Richmond-area sites participating in Museums for All, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, include Agecroft Hall & Gardens, the American Civil War Museum, the Children’s Museum of Richmond, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Maymont, The Poe Museum, the Science Museum of Virginia, The Valentine, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and Wilton House Museum.