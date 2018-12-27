The Year in Review

Continuing Themes
Some of our biggest stories of the year fell under these topics
By Sarah King
Long-Awaited Openings
After nearly two years of congestion and detours, the GRTC launched Richmond’s 7.6-mile rapid transit route in June. The $65 million project included federal, state and local dollars.
The 22-month renovation of Richmond’s Monroe Park, its first makeover since opening in 1851, concluded its first phase with a ribbon cutting in late September. Private donors contributed $3 million, matching a grant from the city.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Institute for Contemporary Art sent a buzz through town in the summer of 2014, but the $41 million museum at the corner of West Broad and Belvidere streets didn’t open until this past April, nearly four years later.
Video of the Year
“Richmond Block by Block: Ashland,” part of our neighborhood spotlight series, introduces audiences to the “Center of the Universe,” including interviews with author Phyllis Theroux, members of the Hanover County Black Heritage Society, and a partner in the Ashland Meat Co. at Cross Bros. Grocery.
Most Popular 2018 Posts
On Facebook
“14 Years in the Making” by Susan Winiecki, posted June 20: the story of two Richmond developers who transformed Staunton's former Western State Hospital, an asylum for patients with mental illnesses, into the boutique hotel The Blackburn Inn
On Instagram
Barack Obama Elementary School, photo by Tina Eshleman, posted Aug. 29: a new name for the former J.E.B. Stuart Elementary
On Our Website
“PBR: The People’s Pizza of Richmond” by Eileen Mellon, posted May 17: a preview of Pizza & Beer of Richmond, the new restaurant and bar in the Cary Street Station development
Memorable Quotes
“I don’t think the school is its name. I think the school is its community and its teachers. I think it would be perfectly acceptable to change the name and rebrand Mechanicsvillians, people in the area, help them tell a new story, with new generations of students.”—Jason Mraz on June 1, responding to a question about a proposal to rename his alma mater, Lee-Davis High School
“We march because we don’t want to look around at each other and wonder which friends we might have to say goodbye to.”—Raquel Rocha-Turner, of Richmond Community High School, writing about the March 14 student walkout to protest gun violence
“I would like to see us be able to coexist, but I don’t want us to be forced into a predicament where we are being forced out.” —The Rev. Robert Winfree of New Life Deliverance Tabernacle during a Sept. 26 discussion about housing issues and the Blackwell neighborhood, which received historic district recognition in October