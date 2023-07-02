Way Beyond Wardrobe

× Expand (From left) Participants in Dress for Success Central Virginia’s 2023 Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy, Antoinette Padilla, Salifya Akers, Kai Banks, Flecia Washington and Skyy Harrison (Photo by Joi Donaldson)

Personal stylist Salifya Akers enjoys helping people feel good about themselves and the clothes they are wearing. That’s why she started her company, Styled by Sal.

As someone who wears plus-size clothing, Akers knows people can feel slighted by society due to their appearance and can struggle when they don’t mirror the norm. “They see themselves in a new light from an outfit that you put together for them. It is rewarding,” says Akers, a Richmond native. “I want women to see that their body is beautiful. You don’t have to be a certain size or age.”

After launching her business, Akers realized she wasn’t connecting with her audience and wanted to find a mentor who could help her grow the venture. “I like the accountability and strategy that comes from a mentorship,” she says. Akers found the guidance and support she was looking for at the Dress for Success Central Virginia Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy.

An exclusive program of the Central Virginia affiliate, the Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy is a training program for entrepreneurs who have an idea for a business or have started a business and need support. “These are under-resourced women that don’t have a lot of capital to get their business going,” says Shantell J. Chambliss, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Central Virginia. “They can apply for this program and get the training they need and compete for capital to get the business going.”

Launched in 2019, the program has graduated two cohorts so far. “At the end of the program, they present their new business to a panel of judges and one or more businesses receive grants that total $2,500,” Chambliss says.

When Akers started the 12-week program in January, she learned how to create a business plan, a task she had been putting off for a while. “Doing a business plan helped me to organize my thoughts,” she says.

In particular, the academy helped Akers realize she needs to work through the different phases of business development, starting with styling clients and increasing brand awareness, before she can reach her ultimate goal of opening a plus-size clothing store. “The program helped me strategize, and it helped with my business pitch,” says Akers, who won the entire $2,500 grant at the conclusion of her cohort. “It also helped me network with other local entrepreneurs in the community and be open to networking groups.”

Dress for Success Central Virginia, founded in 2012, is one of the 140 affiliates of the international nonprofit organization. The larger group was founded in 1997 to provide professional attire for women in need who were going into the workforce. Since then, it has broadened its mission to help women achieve economic independence by providing a network of support along with development tools, such as career coaching and mentorship, to help them thrive in work and in life; it has reached 30 countries. Similarly, the local group, which has helped hundreds of women across the Richmond region, offers a career center, a professional women’s networking group and education options, in addition to the well-known clothing program.

“We don’t give away high heels as much as we did, and that’s a big shift,” Chambliss says. “Career goals and opportunities have shifted. We used to serve administrative positions and retail, and now the trend is hospitality and health care. We are giving away medical scrubs and hospitality uniforms as well as professional attire.”

The Central Virginia affiliate also offers Jumpstart GED, a program that helps under-resourced women earn their GEDs. “We cover costs, tests, books and any other resources they need to get their GED,” Chambliss says.

× Expand Guests listen to a speaker during Success and the City 2022. (Photo courtesy Dress for Success Central Virginia)

Last year, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the organization started Success and the City, an empowerment brunch that recognizes the success and transformation of the lives of women in the region. “It was wildly popular,” Chambliss says — so much so that it has become an annual event. Success and the City 2023 will take place on July 22 at The Len RVA, and the public is invited. NBC 12 news anchor Mikea Turner will host the event. Rasheeda Creighton, co-founder and executive director of The Jackson Ward Collective Foundation, and Faith Wilkerson, founder of Unlocking RVA, will serve as panelists.

“This year’s theme, ‘Redefining Success,’ highlights the importance of women supporting each other and working together to create a more equitable and inclusive society,” Chambliss says. “We also want to honor LGBTQIA+ [people] and women of color who are changing the face of the city.”

Akers is glad she found the Central Virginia affiliate and attended the Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy. She hopes others will have success as well. “This is a gift that keeps giving,” she says.

