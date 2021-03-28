The Mosaic of Life

× Expand Sandhi Schimmel Gold (Photo by Jay Paul)

“Don’t say [this] to an artist ever: ‘You know what you ought to do?’ ” artist Sandhi Schimmel Gold quips, referring to people giving unsolicited direction to creatives.

Schimmel Gold breaks the mold, a born artist who has worked in a variety of media since she was young, refusing to be placed in a box. No scrap of paper, loose marble or fabric swatch is safe from her creative clutches. She’s perhaps best known for her colorful mosaics made from junk mail. Using squares and strips of paper, she slides each piece into just the right place to create a large image, mostly portraits. She uses bright, bold colors in her artwork, which spilled over into the decor at her Midlothian retail space, Eclectica Art Gallery. For much of last year it was open by appointment only due to the pandemic, but a lack of foot traffic and sales led Schimmel Gold to close the space this month.

Navigating the pandemic as a small-business owner hasn’t been her most difficult challenge. In August 2020, Schimmel Gold was diagnosed with breast cancer and was initially told she would need minor surgery. After additional testing, she learned her cancer had spread and she would require chemotherapy and radiation. The worst of it was in November 2020, when she spent five days in the intensive care unit at St. Francis Medical Center due to a sodium deficiency.

“It was just this perfect storm,” she says. “When you have low sodium and the more you drink, the more sodium goes out of your body.” She had increased her consumption of water as directed while undergoing chemotherapy. “So, I was drinking plenty of water, and then a couple days later I told my husband, ‘You need to take me to the hospital,’ and then I don’t remember anything after that.”

Still conscious but not fully aware, Schimmel Gold heard the doctor ask about her advanced directives and if her husband, Norm Gold, could make decisions on whether she should be resuscitated. Schimmel Gold was shocked by this development, as was her husband. He stayed by her side the entire five-day stay, sleeping on the floor of her hospital room.

While Gold was putting his wife first, he, too, was battling cancer. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly after Schimmel Gold received her diagnosis and underwent radiation treatments as his wife began her chemotherapy.

“[My health] is really secondary. I never put myself before anybody else, so I just kind of put it off to the side and was there for her for whatever she needed,” Gold says. The operator of The Market at 25th grocery store in Church Hill, he kept working, often remotely, throughout the difficult months he and his wife faced.

“It’s been challenging for both of us to get through this,” Gold says, adding that they know they will come out better on the other side of their cancers and the pandemic. “You’ve just got to look to the positive,” he says.

× Expand A sampling of Schimmel Gold’s mosaics (Photo courtesy Sandhi Schimmel Gold)

Schimmel Gold’s art has helped her through her healing process, but working on her large junk-mail mosaics isn’t possible right now. They’re time consuming, averaging six to eight weeks to complete, and require her to stand for long periods of time as she rummages through multiple bins of paper sorted by color.

Instead, she has focused on smaller projects, such as using tiny Diamond Dotz, similar to rhinestones, to cover a concrete rabbit and a wooden giraffe. She has created braided rag rugs and crocheted pieces, “something that I could make sitting down or lying down,” she says.

All of her art is created from upcycled objects, from the leftover Diamond Dotz given to her by a family member to old sheets and pillowcases for her braided fabric art. Just as she uses junk mail to create her mosaics, she wants her art to have a low carbon footprint and inspire others. “For me, the process of making something is the fun part,” she says. “I don’t make it for me, I make it for the person who falls in love with it and says, ‘Oh, my God, I have to have that.’ ”

Wanting to bring smiles through her art, she has given pieces to some of the health care workers who have cared for her, inquiring about their favorite colors before surprising them. “To be able to give stuff away to people who are not just saving my life, they’re saving a lot of people’s lives, what’s more important than that?” she asks.

Though Eclectica’s doors may be closed, Schimmel Gold’s artwork can still be purchased at Chasen Galleries in Carytown, at Stravitz Sculpture & Fine Art Gallery in Virginia Beach, and from Schimmel Gold’s website. She has moved her art studio into her home and is nowhere near done creating, she says.

Even though their next steps are uncertain, Gold says, he knows his wife will always find a place for her art. And after surviving 2020, the future looks brighter for the couple, who are celebrating 16 years of marriage. “We’re gonna get through this, and we’re gonna be stronger for it, and we’re gonna be able to move forward because we love each other so much.”

Just like the pieces of colored paper Schimmel Gold painstakingly positions and repositions until they create a larger picture, life is a mosaic of experiences, and her canvas isn’t complete.

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.