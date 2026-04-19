× Expand Illustration by Carson McNamara

I like what I like.

I prefer to think of myself as a regular. I go to the same restaurant every week. I visit the same handful of vendors every Tuesday and Saturday at the farmers market. And I order the same coffee, with extra ice, whenever I need a pick-me-up.

In a world that overvalues new arrivals, I find comfort in sticking with what I know. We get so busy “sampling” that we rarely stay long enough to really enjoy the thing — to go deep and discover what’s truly special.

Being a regular is far from ordinary. It demands intention, deliberateness and an unwavering sense of purpose. You’ve got to give a damn, and that kind of commitment is increasingly scarce.

As a regular, I’m not just consuming a service. I’m participating in a relationship.

At my neighborhood restaurant, where I’m a 5-star patron, I know my waitress by name. I notice when her energy has its usual warm hum and when it’s quieter than normal. I see when she switches her nail shape from coffin to stiletto. And she knows that I like the third table on the left and want black decaf coffee after my meal. Our regular exchange — learning, knowing and understanding — is attunement: seeing and being seen in small, human ways that extend beyond a transaction.

So much support has become performative. Too often, we show up once to dine, snap the photos, post to Instagram, declare it a 10 out of 10 and urge others to eat there, too — and then we disappear, often subconsciously, moving on to the next hot spot.

Being a regular requires return. It asks us to let interest compound over time. There’s comfort in having a constant — a safe space for your nervous system. A familiar go-to that may not dazzle every time but will always serve your favorite smoky bluefish dip with pillowy focaccia (yes, I’m talking about you, Alewife).

Practicing the art of being a regular is a countercultural act that I believe can benefit our collective good. It asks us to commit — not just to places, but to the notion that “good enough” exists, and that constantly searching for better may be the very thing keeping us unfulfilled.

In a world obsessed with seeking out the next new thing, becoming a regular might just be the most radical thing you can do.

Rules for Becoming a Regular