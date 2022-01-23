This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

Fueled by community members’ participation, in the three years since its inception, Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond has been a showcase of the power that lies within people.

After establishing itself as a vital resource, providing groceries and supplies to those in need, the network of community members and organizations is working to open a brick-and-mortar grocery store that will provide access to free food.

“Folks can give what they can and take what they need — all in the spirit of solidarity, not charity,” MAD RVA volunteer Colleen Howarth says.

Language is important at MAD RVA, and “solidarity” is a word used often. A core value adopted by the nonprofit is the idea of “power with, not over,” and that the organization is a circle of community, rather than a linear hierarchy.

Originally founded by neighbors in response to freezing temperatures that were affecting the local homeless community, the grassroots nonprofit has experienced an awe-inspiring evolution.

During the pandemic, MAD RVA, which now has 35 to 40 active volunteers, encountered increased need among those seeking its resources, in addition to an outpouring of support in the form of donations.

Holding in-person and online supply drives, members collected and redistributed food, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, hygiene items and money, using the Summit Street location of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters for six months before relocating to a larger space of their own at 711 Hospital St. in September 2020.

“So many families in the Richmond area were struggling, and resources were largely inaccessible to them — the need was high and continues to be,” Howarth says. “Neighbors, friends and relatives showed up to support our work, and we were able to raise lots of funds and bring in more volunteers to help these families.”

Over the summer, the group also held a pop-up store in Chimborazo Park hosted by the Virginia Prison Abolition Collective that offered free clothes and kitchenware, along with announcing a call for air-conditioning units and fans.

“We have learned so much about how to engage in mutual aid practices here in Richmond, our own capacity as a collective and what we can do to be there for our neighbors,” Howarth says.

The shift toward a free store model will help MAD RVA support more people, while offering its patrons more agency in ensuring their food security. Although the site of the future grocery store has yet to be determined, the organization has been focusing its search on North Side, the East End and South Side, areas that are more prone to food deserts and scarcity. For those who have grown accustomed to reaching MAD RVA via its now-shuttered Hospital Street space, delivery will remain an option once the store opens.

“MAD RVA is excited to transform and create this next iteration of our project, and to expand mutual aid even more to our neighbors and with each other,” Howarth says. “A new building that has additional space and amenities also means more opportunities to collaborate with other groups in Richmond doing this work and to explore other ways to increase our reach.”

The store is intended to be a more streamlined, accessible and permanent version of MAD RVA’s current efforts, providing mutual aid in a new building that they plan to rent. The group also plans to set up an ongoing fundraising structure to cover rent, utilities and other fees each month. Stay tuned to Instagram and their website for updates on their progress.

“We hope for the free store to be operational in early 2022 and are working hard to make it happen,” Howarth says. “One of the main goals of the new building is also to just connect with folks on the importance of mutual aid and how it can be practiced in everyday life.”

