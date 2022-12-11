× Expand The Fireworks Galaxy, about 22 million light years away from Earth (Photo by Madhup Rathi)

It’s easy to overlook the night sky when it’s engulfed in manmade illumination, but hidden behind the light pollution are countless stars and celestial objects — an ethereal sight that the Richmond Astronomical Society aims to celebrate.

Founded in 1949, RAS has been highlighting the wonders of astronomy in the Richmond region ever since. The organization came together thanks to enthusiastic locals who were interested in boosting astronomical learning and research. Its first president, Wilbur Stone, owned a small observatory called the Hanes Avenue Station, but eventually members wanted to build one that was owned solely by the society.

The society’s Ragland Observatory is situated near Midlothian Turnpike at the intersection of Old Bon Air and Robious roads. The structure was named after Blu Ragland, another previous RAS president, who donated much of the land for the observatory back in the late 1950s.

The observatory, a 20-by-20-foot concrete building, was built in 1962 on what was then a somewhat rural patch of land. “The idea at the time was to build in a location not very developed and that had dark skies,” says Jim Browder, current society president. “Since then, a lot has been developed, and the light at night is significant, so we can’t do much nighttime observing there anymore.”

While its original purpose is no longer feasible, the building instead has become a hot spot in the astronomy community for solar observations. It is home to a 7-inch refractor telescope that has excellent filtration, and many eager members will aim the device at the sun to get an incredibly rewarding closer look.

The observatory is also home to the RAS’s vast library of astronomy books and documents, most of which have been donated by members over the decades. Many are collectors’ items from the early 20th century, and a few date back to the 1800s.

× Expand The Richmond Astronomical Society Telescope at Ragland Observatory (Photo courtesy Jim Browder)

The society might be best known for its monthly skywatches at the Science Museum of Virginia. Begun in the 1970s, the events are typically hosted once a month, depending on the weather. Everyone — the public and RAS members alike — is welcome to come and peer through a telescope to observe the marvels of the night. The experience is often eye-opening. “A lot of people remember their first sharp view of the moon or rings of Saturn, and we’ll hear from people years later who remember going to one of our sky watches and how it was a meaningful experience,” Browder says.

The society hosts public presentations for libraries, schools and scout troops, while monthly member meetings touch on a range of unique topics, from how to use or buy a telescope to the best ways to track satellites and space missions.

Every so often, the group will gather at dark-sky sites around the region to mingle and enjoy the heavens together. “A lot of us go to the Powhatan Wildlife Management Area and Powhatan State Park from time to time,” Browder says. They also venture out to James River State Park, which is an officially designated International Dark Sky Park. “It’s one of the best spots in the eastern United States. It has excellent dark skies for this part of the world,” he notes.

Members typically bring their own equipment to share with others, such as Dobsonian, Schmidt-Cassegrain or portable reflector telescopes. Browder says, “We’ll bring out a few telescopes owned by the club, but it’s usually members bringing their personal ones. It’s very generous.” A handful also carry high-tech binoculars to aim at large objects such as the moon.

While there’s something interesting up above to enjoy year-round, the fall and winter seasons tend to have the clearest skies, making it easier to view wonders such as the Geminids meteor shower, which puts on a fabulous show in mid-December.

Many RAS members are talented astrophotographers, who use these nighttime ventures to acquire jaw-dropping images of the Rosette Nebula, the Horsehead Nebula in Orion and other distant phenomena. To help capture the evening shows sharply, they’ll often use low-light cameras placed on motorized or tracking mounts.

Perhaps what makes astronomy so attractive to so many, though, is that it’s something you can experience almost anywhere, often without expensive equipment. “It’s impactful and inspiring. It’s a science that people can actively participate in and contribute to,” Browder says. “Not everyone can walk into a lab and do an experiment, but everyone has the ability to look at the night sky and appreciate what’s there.” And to get started, all you need to do is look up.

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.