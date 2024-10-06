Ruff and Ready

× Expand (From left) Officer Elizabeth Bergeron with Kayce and Officer Melanie Pajda with Luca of the Explosive Detection K-9 unit of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police (Photo by Jay Paul)

The mission: Sniff out danger, specifically explosives and firearms.

The courageous canines entrusted with this task are more friendly than ferocious, but when they’re on the job, these police dogs and their human handlers are laser-focused on protecting people from peril.

Meet the Explosive Detection K-9 unit of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, whose members conduct daily security sweeps of the buildings, grounds, and all incoming trucks and vehicles in and around Richmond’s Capitol Square. Luca, a 7-year-old male Dutch Shepherd, is one of the first two Capitol Police K-9s to train in the division’s new high-tech canine training facility; he works with Officer Melanie Pajda. Kayce is a 5-year-old female Belgian Malinois whose background includes sweeping incoming shipments at a nuclear plant construction project; she partners with Officer Elizabeth Bergeron.

“A lot of work goes into becoming a great K-9 team. The countless hours I have spent bonding with Kayce have led to a fundamental trust that is necessary in our line of work,” Bergeron says. “We train frequently to ensure our team’s maximum proficiency.”

Richmond’s Capitol District is the seat of Virginia’s legislative, executive and judicial branches, and keeping the area safe for state leaders, employees and visitors is crucial, says Col. John McKee, chief of the Division of Capitol Police. “We’re being cognizant of world events,” he says, adding that the K-9 team “is a very valuable resource” in the diverse security services of the police force. The team is also often called to assist regional law enforcement agencies, schools and universities, and large-scale events such as the gubernatorial inauguration or even NASCAR races, McKee adds.

× Expand Officer Bergeron and Kayce on Capitol Square (Photo by Jay Paul)

The dogs are a familiar sight to those who work and live in the Capitol District, including first lady Suzanne Youngkin. “The Capitol Police firearms and explosive detecting K-9 team, alongside their exceptional handlers, undergo rigorous training and are a testament to incredible skill, dedication and a powerful bond,” Youngkin says. “Both of these handlers, brave women who work tirelessly with their K-9 partners, are key to the success of our security efforts. Their presence at Capitol Square is not just reassuring — it’s a powerful reminder of the commitment and teamwork that goes into ensuring safety.”

Expand (From left) Officer Bergeron, Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a playful moment with Kayce (Photo courtesy Virginia Division of Capitol Police)

Both police handlers enjoy working with their dogs, who are with them 24/7. Taking care of the dogs at home helps the handlers get to know their partners’ routines and personalities, which helps make the teams more successful on the job.

“I have always had a passion for canines,” Pajda says. “They are extremely intelligent animals, and it is amazing what their olfactory system is capable of detecting. Using those capabilities to perform a duty of detecting explosives and firearms is a challenging but rewarding job. Luca and I must rely on one another when responding to calls. Luca deserves all the credit for his hard work, but it is important that I can accurately read his actions and behaviors to understand what he is trying to communicate.”

Training is crucial to the team’s success. “We’ve got to make sure they can work in multiple types of environments,” McKee says of the dogs. A new K-9 training facility in Capitol Square, the Sargent Building, helps ensure they deliver high-level performance. A state-of-the-art sound and light system immerses the dogs in different scenarios, such as fire truck sirens and flashing lights, lightning and thunder in a rainstorm, or a huge crowd of noisy people. The experience teaches the dogs to work through distractions and stay focused on their duties when unexpected situations occur in real life. They also practice in an area set up with office cubicles, similar to what they find during real-life searches of state buildings.

Expand Officer Pajda and Luca (Photo courtesy Virginia Division of Capitol Police)

During their daily sweeps, handlers often hide training targets to make sure the dogs, who are certified through the Virginia Police Work Dog Association, are effectively performing their roles. Although their assignment is serious, for the dogs it’s a challenging game that earns them playtime with a favorite toy. “As canines, they don’t understand the magnitude of their work, so as K-9 handlers, we try to make these tasks as fun and rewarding as possible for them,” Pajda says.

Thirteen dogs have served since the Division of Capitol Police K-9 unit was launched in December 2000; all but Luca and Kayce have retired. Dogs become “private citizens” after reaching their age and service limits and are allowed to stay with their handlers. Bergeron says she adopted her previous K-9 partner, Levi, whose duties prior to retiring in 2023 took him to the Virginia Supreme Court, the Richmond Marathon, and Liberty and Longwood universities.

“I grew up with dogs, and I have always enjoyed working with them and having them as pets. Canines are very smart and loyal — they truly are man’s best friend,” Bergeron says.

Pajda agrees. “It’s an honor to serve my community as a law enforcement officer and to do so alongside my partner, Luca.”

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Facebook and Instagram.