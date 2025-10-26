Pugs and Kisses

× Expand (From left) Pugs Cha Cha and Maeby in their Halloween costumes

Pug lovers have a way of finding each other. Here in Richmond, they follow those curly tails to the Richmond Pug Meetup, an organization now in its 20th year of bringing pugs and their people together. And while a group of pugs is technically called a “grumble,” the members of this group are doing anything but.

Known for their impish grins and beloved by royalty from China to the Netherlands, pugs may be small dogs — Richmond Pug Meetup’s motto is “Multum in Parvo,” which translates to “much in little” — but they inspire big love among their devoted fans.

“It’s a great breed for a meetup because pugs almost always get along,” says Richmond Pug Meetup organizer Meg Power. “It’s about the pugs having fun and spreading their joy. Lots of snorting happens. Folks can come and socialize with other humans if you want, or you can sit on the ground by yourself and just love on some pugs.” Power says one of her favorite aspects of the gatherings is seeing friendships form between pugs — and among humans, too.

× Expand Vinny

When pug owner Summer Makovkin moved to Richmond from California two years ago with her rescue pug, Vinny, the first thing she did was look for ways to meet new people and, naturally, more pugs. “They’re a silly breed, ridiculous, squishy goofballs, the clowns of the canine world,” Makovkin says. “It’s hard not to smile just watching them, and I always feel better after a pug meetup.”

Power says the Richmond Pug Meetup currently includes over 1,000 members, most of whom learn about the organization through word of mouth. “Members are always telling me about how they ran down someone walking a pug to ask, ‘Have you heard of Richmond Pug Meetup?’ I have embarrassed my kid by doing the same thing. Pugs getting together is just a fun thing, and pug people want other pug people to experience it.”

Makovkin admits to the same behavior. “Whenever I run into someone around town with a pug I don’t recognize, I ask them if they know about the pug meetup. There’s never enough pugs!” For people who are interested in adopting a pug of their own, Power suggests two pug rescue groups working in Virginia: the Mid-Atlantic Pug Rescue and Pugs U Gotta Save.

When Power took over Richmond Pug Meetup in 2010, she continued the monthly get-togethers at local dog parks, and she introduced a new event, RVA Pug-O-Ween. Now it’s the group’s biggest annual gathering, welcoming over 100 pugs. “People travel from all over the state to attend,” Power says, noting that, while the monthly meetups attract pug owners, Pug-O-Ween is perfect for all kinds of pug lovers, even if they don’t have a pug of their own. “I am frequently contacted by people who love pugs but don’t have pets or have lost their pug,” Power says. “Pug-O-Ween is the perfect chance for people to participate with the pugs and not feel out of place if they don’t have one. Kids seem to really love pugs, and it’s a very family-friendly event.”

× Expand (From left) Maeby and Roosevelt, belonging to Richmond Pug Meetup organizer Meg Power, with Summer Makovkin and Vinny

Power says the creativity of Richmond’s pug community is on full display during Pug-O-Ween’s costume contest. “Nobody wears a costume cuter than a pug.” The costume competition includes five categories — cutest, funniest, scariest and best group — judged by local pug-loving celebrities, plus a special category, Wonton’s Winner, judged by Power herself and named for her departed pug, Wonton, “the bar by which all my future pugs will be measured.”

Pug-O-Ween also features a fastest eater competition. In years past, Power has made her own dog-friendly frozen treats for the dogs to gobble, but this year, in celebration of 15 years of Pug-O-Ween, Power is partnering with Church Hill’s Proper Pie Co. to develop a pumpkin pie (pug-kin pie?) for the contest.

In the future, Power says she’d love to have a pug float in the Richmond Christmas Parade, but otherwise, she just wants to keep a good thing going. “Overall, I like keeping things simple for RPM and try to keep it all about the pugs,” she says. “I hope RPM keeps bringing the pugs together and the good vibes that come along with them. Pugs are magical, and we all need more magic in our lives.”

RVA Pug-O-Ween is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, Oct. 26, at Main Line Brewery.

