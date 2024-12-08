Monday Night Magic

× Expand Bike Monday Bros gather every week for rides through the city. (Photo by Jay Paul)

On a recent Monday evening in downtown Richmond, I experienced a burst of joy when dozens of cyclists whizzed past me wearing smiles and reflective safety vests, many of their bikes shining with headlamps and the wheels cheerfully decked with colorful glowing lights. They appeared to be conversing happily as they rode, exuding a sense of community that I found uplifting and which made me wonder: Who are these happy people spreading good vibes across the city?

“Mondays are good because people have something to look forward to after they get off from the first day of the work week,” says Keith Ramsey, co-founder of the Brothers Riding Bikes on Mondays cycling group, which became the Bike Monday Bros when they took to social media.

Ramsey, an artist and designer, started cycling nearly seven years ago after turning a number of old junk bicycles into bike-based sculptures for an art exhibit. He recalls, “I didn’t have a bike to actually ride until my friend Rita gave me a bike and told me explicitly, ‘Do not cut this bike up! Ride it!’” And so he did, meeting up with friends JohnJason Cecil, Haywood Bennett and Shannon Shaw on Monday evenings after work to ride together.

Four grew to many, with people from all over Richmond, after Bike Monday Bros organized a unity ride starting at Monroe Park on June 15, 2020. It was a moment of community during the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, and it started a movement.

Today, the group welcomes riders of any ability levels; participants range in age from 7 to 70. They meet at Starbucks on 400 N. Robinson St. at 5:30 p.m. every Monday and start pedaling at 6 p.m. As many as 100 cyclists ride year-round, although they cancel during especially cold weather.

The riders average 15-18 miles in the summer and 12-15 in the winter. “The thing that makes us the most proud every week is the fact that we’ve created something for the community to enjoy and be a part of. We just hope people understand how valuable diversity and inclusion is, and we’re proud Bike Monday Bros is a cycling group that has created a space for it,” Ramsey says.

The rides often involve good deeds, whether intentional, such as collecting food for those in need at Thanksgiving, or because they happened to be rolling by when someone needed a hand — like the person whose car broke down on their bike route a few weeks ago. Why do they help? “Because it was the right thing to do, and it’s the kind of world we want to live in,” Ramsey says.

Gwen Kato moved to Richmond earlier this year from Michigan. She found Bike Monday Bros after searching social media for a cycling group. “I joined in and really love the easy, free spirit everyone has. I like the variety of people and that the route is never the same,” Kato says.

Ramsey creates different routes each week to give cyclists the chance to see the beauty throughout the city. He usually plans the routes, but sometimes the group embarks on an impromptu adventure, exploring wherever their hearts take them. “Being on a bike forces you to slow down and see more than you would in a car,” Ramsey says. “We take neighborhood streets because they tend to be more safe and bike friendly. By doing this, we get a chance for people to see the different architecture, embrace the environment and visit areas of town they may have never been before.

“Another great thing about taking to the neighborhood streets is, we’ve seen the wealthiest homes and the more economically struggling areas of Richmond,” Ramsey adds. “And when we ride through, we get so much love from the folks in both areas of town.”

“In this group, everyone is smiling, laughing and genuinely enjoying themselves. It’s truly a wonderful place to be,” cyclist Jen Givens says. Adds another cyclist in the group, “Monday nights are like magic. It’s all about love for community.”

Givens also appreciates that Bike Monday Bros prioritizes the safety of the group. “No one left behind” — one of the rules of the ride — “is super comforting to me,” she says. “I always feel safe with them. If we go across an intersection, some people go in front, so people are aware there’s a group coming.” The group uses walkie-talkies so those in front can easily communicate with riders farther back.

In addition, regular participant and experienced cyclist Paul Bethel is always happy to help fellow cyclists “with proper procedures such as installing quick-release wheels the correct way and assisting the removal of hoodies tangled in drivetrains,” among other mechanical challenges that can occur during a ride.

Trey Dunnaville, president of the Richmond Area Bicycling Association, often joins the Bike Monday Bros for a ride. “The ride leaders are considerate of the group having a good time and being safe on the ride, all while touring the city each week,” he says. Dunnaville notes there are numerous cycling groups in the Richmond area, offering everything from off-road trail rides to training-oriented cycling to casual rides. “I’m happy we have all these options in RVA.”

When he thinks back to how it all started, Ramsey is amazed how much the Bike Monday Bros group has grown. “It was just four guys who didn’t have a plan, doing something we enjoyed doing.” He smiles. “Something good happens on a Monday. We remember what it means to be part of a community every week.”

