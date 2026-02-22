Meaningful Work

× Expand Siblings Emily and PJ Morrissey

Emily Morrissey was born prematurely and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Doctors told her parents that she would face difficult challenges throughout life and might never walk or talk.

Now 27, Emily is an online entrepreneur with customers in all 50 states. Together with her parents, Dan and Kristin, and her younger brother, PJ, she is the co-founder of Emily’s Bracelets, a thriving Midlothian-based accessories business.

In the seven years since the family launched her namesake venture, Emily has spent four to five hours each day creating handcrafted beaded bracelets, totaling an estimated 30,000 so far. Her themes include sparkly princess, happiness, stars and stripes, first responders, sports teams, and many more.

Last month, Emily and her family presented one of her newest designs to the Hanover Board of Supervisors. The bracelets of black and white beads are adorned with a 3D-printed raccoon charm; Emily made them to commemorate the now-world-famous Ashland critter that broke into a local liquor store and helped himself to the inventory. The supervisors appeared delighted with the gift — which is the point, PJ says. “The whole goal behind these bracelets is to make people smile.”

The journey toward such moments of joy has been one filled with perseverance, love, family dedication and community support.

“I could never have given up on Emily, regardless of her diagnosis,” Kristin says. “As a parent, you do everything in your power to ensure your child has the brightest possible future, whether that child has disabilities or not. We wanted to make sure that her life had purpose and that her future was as positive, meaningful and prosperous as anyone else’s.”

As Emily grew older, the Morrissey family faced the disheartening statistic that an estimated 80% of adults with disabilities are unemployed. “One of the things that sets parents of special needs [kids] apart is the overwhelming concern about what will happen to our children after we are gone,” Kristin says. “That worry has shaped many of our thoughts, conversations and plans … to make sure her happiness and well-being continue long after we are gone.”

The bracelet business was born from a light-bulb moment, says PJ, who grew up accompanying his parents to Emily’s appointments with doctors and therapists.

One of Emily’s occupational therapy tasks was stringing beads, which improved her fine motor skills. First, she learned to string large beads onto rigid pipe cleaners, PJ explains; then, as she developed concentration and gained dexterity, Emily mastered the more intricate art of threading smaller beads onto thin elastic string. She gave the resulting creations to others. “I like making people happy,” she says.

Meanwhile, Emily participated in a job placement initiative through her school’s special education program. She was assigned tasks such as cleaning floors at local stores. Although grateful for the opportunity, the family realized the roles did not align with her true potential, PJ says, especially after Emily, who previously struggled with communicating her emotions clearly, was able to express that her passion was making bracelets.

Realizing the potential to provide future security and personal joy for Emily, the Morrisseys launched Emily’s Bracelets in October 2018. Emily makes the bracelets, and her family helps the business flourish: Kristin procures supplies and checks quality; Dan handles finances and shipping; and PJ manages the company website, social media platforms and community engagement. Dan and PJ also work corporate jobs, while Kristin tends to Emily’s needs.

× Expand A few examples of Emily’s Bracelets; PJ sports the black-and-white design commemorating Hanover’s “trashed panda.”

“There are a lot of bracelets out there, but Emily’s are different because of the story behind them,” PJ says. “She creates each one with intention, excitement and pride. When someone wears an Emily’s Bracelet, they’re not just wearing an accessory — they’re supporting inclusion, purpose and the idea that everyone deserves meaningful work.”

Richmond radio talk show host and former police officer Jeff Katz is a family friend of the Morriseys’. He suggested a bracelet with a badge number, PJ says, to honor a Virginia State Police officer who died in the line of duty and to recognize other fallen law enforcement officers. Katz, who serves on the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, has a daughter with special needs. He’s one of Emily’s biggest fans and has a collection of her bracelets. “I wear at least one of Emily’s bracelets every day that ends in ‘y,’” he says, “and they never fail to inspire me and make me feel better.”

Just as the community has been very supportive of Emily, PJ says, Emily’s Bracelets gives back to the community. A portion of proceeds goes to charitable organizations including Special Olympics Virginia, A Better Understanding and Friendship Circle of Virginia, all of which help people with differing abilities.

“Through her work with Emily’s Bracelets, Emily has learned so much about having a strong work ethic, interacting with others, building social skills and understanding the importance of putting good into the world,” Kristin says. “Her work at Emily’s Bracelets has played a meaningful role in improving her self-esteem, building her confidence and fostering a strong sense of community belonging.”

“Everyone wants a purpose in life; it’s what we all strive for,” adds PJ, who says it’s important “not to focus on someone’s disabilities, but the way they use their other abilities to have a purpose like everyone else.”

