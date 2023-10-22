× Expand Rosie Thorsen is a hair stylist at Body Politic Hair Studios.

Rosie Thorsen understands what a difference a haircut can make.

Thorsen, a stylist at Body Politic Hair Studios, provides free haircuts to Richmond youths receiving care at the Child & Family Healing Center who are experiencing a mental health crisis. A service of United Methodist Family Services, the center is a residential treatment program for kids ages 11 to 17. Thorsen has been providing haircuts there since the beginning of the year.

“Right now, we have 39 kids who live here from three months to one year,” says Allyssa Balallo, a recreational therapist with United Methodist Family Services. “They may have faced trauma, experienced depression or even self-harm.”

Many kids in the program are in foster care, have autism or are LGBTQ+ — often groups with higher rates of depression and suicide. According to the National Library of Medicine, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among American teens. In the past year, nearly 19% of teens considered suicide, while 9% reported a suicide attempt. Youths with autism are three times more likely to attempt and die by suicide than neurotypical peers. Among transgender teens, 86% are considered at risk for suicide, with 56% reporting a previous attempt.

× Expand The haircuts benefit children receiving care at the Child & Family Healing Center.

Balallo says some youths in the program have gender dysphoria, the psychological distress that occurs when gender identity doesn’t match biological sex. She says the feeling of not fitting in anywhere can cause severe depression.

“Whenever Rosie comes, these kids really open up and have a sense of belonging,” she says.

Thorsen came out last year at age 31 as nonbinary and queer (using they/them pronouns), and they were also diagnosed with autism as an adult. Since they were 12, Thorsen has struggled with depression and anxiety. After turning to self-harm and substance abuse, Thorsen checked into an in-patient treatment program for help.

“I see so much of myself in these kids,” Thorsen says. “Growing up, it was so difficult feeling beyond my peers, education-wise, but in every other aspect of adolescence I felt completely othered and alienated.”

When the kids sit down, Thorsen asks what kind of haircut they might like. What may seem like a simple question is an attempt to make the kids feel seen and empowered to be the best version of themselves.

“Because of my autism, I’m not good at small talk,” Thorsen says. “I try to bring things up in an organic way, and I’m open about being queer and having autism. I want to show them that I’m being vulnerable so they can be vulnerable with me.”

Clients often ask Thorsen about their body art, inspirational sayings and affirmations tattooed as permanent reminders on how and why to live. Thorsen doesn’t tiptoe around difficult topics and is known to cover death, grief, God and femininity all during one haircut.

Thorsen says kids at the center are diverse, and they all deserve to feel beautiful inside and out. “Hair stylists get compared to therapists so often,” they say. “It’s that element of touch and caring for people in a very nurturing sense while you’re practicing active listening that can be so healing, especially for children going through something difficult in their lives.”

One child who has bonded with Thorsen is a 12-year-old transgender girl in the process of being adopted. Interested in becoming a cosmetologist like Thorsen, she watches them cut hair and follows and messages them on Instagram. “Her parents are amazing, and I’m so overjoyed to know she’s OK,” Thorsen says.

Thorsen says anyone is welcome to come in the Body Politic studio on West Broad Street, whether they’re looking for a new hairstyle or just a safe place to hang out. The salon has compiled a library of books and a list of community resources for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“I grew up a conservative Christian and always wanted to go into the ministry — but I feel like I’m preaching in a different way,” Thorsen says. “We were put on this earth to love one another. The greatest way we can change people’s hearts is to lead by example, radically being loving and expanding our circle for compassion. When people see me out in the world truly doing and loving, I hope they say, ‘Wow, I really had this person misjudged.’”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text 988 for free and confidential support 24/7.