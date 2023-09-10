Giving Voice

× Expand “Ninki Nanka” Director LeRon Lee and Director of Photography Kunitaro Ohi film at Three Lakes Park. The film, written by Revel, makes its debut during the eighth annual Afrikana Independent Film Festival, Sept. 14-17.

A few years ago, Chester native Revel (short for their first name, Revelation) had a story idea that sparked in their mind. It first appeared as images, before the scenes were fleshed out to weave in themes of identity and self-acceptance. The words Revel originally jotted down became “Ninki Nanka,” a screenplay that has been developed into a film and the first script selected for Afrikana Independent Film Festival’s inaugural Script-to-Screen Residency.

“I received this story that I wrote as a download from my ancestors some time ago. ... In 2022, I was just up one night, and it was like 2 a.m. and I just had to write it down,” says Revel, 27. “A friend of mine put it into a script format for me, and that is what I submitted.”

Familiar with Afrikana and its mission of supporting and elevating Black creatives and culture, Revel submitted their work to the organization’s 2022 screenwriters’ competition. A jury of industry professionals selected Revel’s work from over 25 submissions. Revel then took part in Afrikana’s first Script-to-Screen Residency program, held in May and June.

“It’s something I thought about maybe two or three years ago,” says Afrikana founder Enjoli Moon of the program. “I thought it would be nice for Afrikana to be a space that offers a residency of some sort, with us being the only Black-owned and Black-focused [film] festival in the state, and just understanding the level of importance that holds and [the] responsibility around not only showcasing filmmakers in this region’s diaspora, but also to create some opportunity for the next generation of storytellers.”

× Expand "Ninki Nanka" screenwriter Revel

“Ninki Nanka” marks Afrikana’s first film production. Other entities involved in the production include VPM, Oakwood Arts, the Virginia Film Office and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, which opened its new artist residence on North Allen Avenue to Revel during their residency. New Jersey-based filmmaker LeRon Lee directed the short film.

“Ninki Nanka” will premiere during the eighth annual Afrikana Independent Film Festival, which runs Sept. 14-17. The film is based on the mythical, dragon-like Ninki Nanka creature from West African folklore. Revel, who identifies as Black and transgender, says they have experienced numerous instances of hate and trauma, which are reflected in the film. “It’s about choosing yourself, it’s about the violence that you choose to endure to live, to embody self and aliveness,” Revel says.

Moon says the goal is to offer a residency every two years. She wants Afrikana to be a bridge for local talent to have their voices heard. “It means everything to be able to open up pathways for people to achieve their dreams,” she says.

The eighth annual Afrikana Independent Film Festival takes place Sept. 14-17, with free and ticketed events and screenings held throughout the Richmond area.

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Facebook.