Football as a Vehicle

× Expand Highland Springs High School football coach Loren Johnson (Photo by Andy Hilton/Recruit804.com)

Loren Johnson was teaching a physical education class in December when he noticed a student had his phone out in class — a routine disruption. Johnson, who is also the Highland Springs High School football coach, was asked if he had seen his name mentioned on social media.

“I said, ‘No, I didn’t. Put your phone away.’ ”

The student persisted. “He said, ‘Coach, you’re Coach of the Year for the Redskins!’ ” recalls Johnson.

After that moment, Johnson, 41, says congratulatory messages began pouring in, and he realized that he had won a prestigious nomination, one that came with a $3,000 donation to the school’s football program, a trip to the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 27 and a shot at being named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year. The winner, who will be announced at the Pro Bowl, receives $10,000 more for their program and a ticket to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Right now, the coach is grateful for the funding the nomination provides to the school.

“It costs you almost $500 to put a kid in practice,” Johnson says, explaining that purchasing helmets, pads, mouth guards and uniforms is expensive for the school and for his players.

This nomination comes in the wake of a noteworthy season. The Springers won their fourth consecutive state title, making them one of only three schools ever to accomplish the feat in the history of Virginia High School League football. Johnson took over as coach at Highland Springs in 2008.

“When I got into high school coaching, I just fell in love with it — the process of building athletes, getting them into colleges, getting them an opportunity to continue their education; I just fell in love with that process and the growth of a young man,” he says.

Those are the main goals of Johnson and his coaching staff. They want students to understand that while football may not always be a part of their lives, they can leverage their opportunities into something more important than a career in the sport.

“Every coach is responsible for sharing their story with every freshman that comes in,” he says, adding that these examples of athletes who used the sport to their advantage, or who didn’t and didn’t make it professionally, are the best way to get the athletes to have the right mindset about the sport.

Johnson has his own story to tell. He played high school football in Miami, and later played for Virginia Tech, but tore a ligament in his knee his senior year in a game against the University of Virginia. The injury meant he couldn’t play in the NFL, but he credits his education at Tech for preparing him for his post-football career, and that’s the message he wants to drill into his athletes.

At Highland Springs, preparation for football season starts in January, with twice-a-week weight room workouts. The athletes get a small break in July, says Johnson, but when August comes around, the season gets underway and stretches all the way until the state championships in December.

“What we did three years ago is the same thing that we do today,” Johnson says, later adding that even if the team didn’t win a fifth consecutive championship, they wouldn’t change their strategy.

Johnson says the award reflects the level of coaching talent in Virginia, not just at his school. He also was quick to deflect some of the praise back to his athletes. “Really, here at Highland Springs we’ve got a great group of young people that work extremely hard.”

When asked about winning a fifth title, Johnson smiles and says, “That’s the hope.” But his plans for the young men on his team are bigger than that.

“Hopefully, 20 or 30 years from now, when I’m retired, there’s a bunch of men who played football at Highland Springs, and they have a different mindset, different ideals, and they’re helping their communities grow,” says Johnson. “For me, that’s kind of the ultimate goal.”

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.