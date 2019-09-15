An Indomitable Spirit

× 1 of 3 Expand International Congress of Youth Voices delegates participate in a day of service during the 2019 summit in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Felicia Wong) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Isabel Talanehzar × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy International Congress of Youth Voices Prev Next

I was unsure what to expect when I arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, during the second week of August for the 2019 International Congress of Youth Voices summit, a gathering of more than 100 young writers, artists and activists from around the world. Richmond Young Writers, a nonprofit creative writing organization, had sponsored me and another local delegate, Yasmeen Jaaber of Chesterfield County, through a crowdfunding effort.

What would the aftermath of Hurricane Maria look like two years later, I wondered? In the days leading up to the conference, I kept an eye on media coverage of public protests and the almost daily change in gubernatorial leadership. Would we see protests? In what form would the political climate present itself?

As the International Congress proceedings got underway, Puerto Rico gave us a platform to amplify our voices while experiencing the beauty of the land. And it was beautiful. Crashing waves on sunny beaches, tall palm trees, striking architecture and friendly faces carved my impression of the island: This was a place filled with hope. I was amazed at how much the people had been able to rebuild. San Juan almost looked as though it had never been disturbed, aside from a few boarded-up buildings and some chipped paint here and there. It was time to shed my previous expectations and recognize that I had not come to a place that was falling apart at the seams, though of course the capital city would be one of the first places to be rebuilt.

Through a partnership with Caras Con Causa, a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating poverty through education, ecology and economic development in the communities of Cataño and Guaynabo, we dedicated a day during the summit to service projects. The poverty rate in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is 44%, according to 2017 census data — more than twice that of Mississippi, the state with the highest poverty rate in the country — and Hurricane Maria added yet another burden to bear.

The service trip fell on our last day in Puerto Rico. For many of us, it was one of the most meaningful experiences, an opportunity to give back and meet more of the island’s residents.

The delegates met in the Puente Blanco neighborhood and split into four groups. Our designated communities were Juana Matos, Vietnam and Amelia, where students helped refurbish a high school. My group volunteered in the Vietnam community, working in an elderly resident’s backyard that was in dire need of attention. The home was located near a waterway that flooded during Hurricane Maria, and we assisted with projects such as house painting, debris cleanup and hacking down overgrowth. We found metal scraps, clothing and pillows that had likely traveled some distance, a broken-down vehicle, cans and still full takeout containers, and other trash items scattered everywhere. It was smelly, messy work.

Although the Federal Emergency Management Agency has helped reconstruct many houses and buildings since 2017, there are still communities on the island that remain without electricity, proper roofing or access to main roads.

“I was one of the lucky Puerto Ricans when Maria happened,” says Kerianalee Rivera Cruz, a student delegate from Puerto Rico. “Sure, I went for more than three months without electricity, but there was always food and my house did not get destroyed.”

Seeing the state of the houses in the communities we visited was a bit of a shock for some of us. Personally, I was forced to realize that I had a narrow perspective on what poverty actually looks like. What we saw was not even the worst. Given these living conditions, it would have been understandable if people were in a state of despair, but that wasn’t the case.

“We found the people celebrating life each and every day with music and food,” says Prince Agrawal, a student delegate from Nepal.

From the backyard where we worked, a neighbor’s radio provided a smooth Puerto Rican soundtrack, and residents in each community prepared delicious lunches for us. As we walked the streets of Puente Blanco, we saw people playing pool and sitting with cool drinks, waving hello as we passed.

“I [have] never met [more] brave people [with bigger] hearts than Puerto Rico’s people,” says Nabila Abbas, a student delegate from Pakistan.

While our efforts may have been relatively small in terms of impact, our presence spoke loudly. “I think the people were just so glad to see us there,” says Kentucky delegate Precious Perez, whose family is from Puerto Rico.

× Expand International Congress of Youth Voices student delegate Nabila Abbas from Pakistan meets San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. (Photo by Isabel Talanehzar)

During a celebration marking the end of our time on the island, we heard from former Gov. Sila María Calderón, the territory’s first female governor, and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, whose outspoken criticism of the Trump administration’s disaster response made national headlines. Both spoke about how the effects of the hurricane and the political turmoil have created new barriers to progress. Mayor Cruz shared a story about one family, a mother and father and two children, a boy and a girl, who lost nearly everything to Maria. The boy, no older than 10, was a great reader who took pride in his collection of books. When Maria hit, all of his books were swept away. When the mayor asked him what she could do for his family, instead of asking to replace his books, he asked to attend school and for his father to find a job. Cruz followed through and ensured that the boy was able to receive schooling and offered his father a job on the team recruited to rebuild the family’s home.

Stories like these offer a glimpse into the indomitable spirit of Puerto Rico’s people. Even in the face of ruin, they remain determined and hopeful and continue to band together to rebuild their lives. While our “done-in-a-day” service projects did not result in any systemic changes, being part of the group that intentionally chose the island as the site for its gathering was a way to bear witness to the world that, though it may still be much in need, Puerto Rico has much to offer.

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.