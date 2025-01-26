× Expand “A Prescription for Change: Black Voices Shaping Healthcare in Virginia” is on view at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia through March 15.

Equal access to health care for all Americans was not legally granted until 1965 — just 60 years ago. Until then, Black patients were often refused treatment by white doctors and hospitals, and bright Black students desiring to study medicine were denied.

An exhibit at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia honors Black people in the commonwealth who defied the odds to provide quality health care for all. “A Prescription for Change: Black Voices Shaping Healthcare in Virginia,” runs through March 15 and highlights many of the pioneering practitioners who left an indelible mark.

“This groundbreaking exhibition takes visitors on a journey that chronicles individuals, organizations and hospitals from the 1700s to the present through powerful narratives, along with rare documents, photographs and artifacts,” says the exhibition’s creator and curator, Elvatrice Parker Belsches. A public historian, author and filmmaker, Belsches chronicles the experiences of Black Americans in Richmond and beyond.

Compelling stories abound, including that of Jane Minor, a nurse who saved the lives of Black and white families alike during an epidemic that ravaged Petersburg in 1825. Her enslaver granted her freedom for her service, and she went on to train other Black nurses.

There’s Thomas Bayne, who was enslaved by a Norfolk dentist and escaped through the Underground Railroad to start his own practice. Dr. Alexander T. Augusta, a surgeon from Norfolk, became the Army’s first Black doctor during the Civil War. The list goes on.

“One of my favorite stories is about Peter Hawkins, the designated tooth puller for Richmond in the 1700s and early 1800s,” Belsches says. “Hawkins made his rounds on horseback and often extracted teeth without even dismounting his horse.”

× Expand Exhibition curator Elvatrice Parker Belsches at the Black History Museum

The exhibit also honors groundbreakers who all practiced in Richmond in the late 1800s, including the commonwealth’s first licensed Black physician, Dr. John Ferguson; first Black pharmacist, John Meade Benson; and first Black dentist, Dr. Peter B. Ramsey.

Dr. Sarah Garland Jones is one of Richmond’s most well-known trailblazers. Upon graduating from Howard University in 1893, she became Virginia’s first female doctor. “Dr. Sarah Jones was also the second woman in the United States to pass the medical examining boards and be licensed — a white lady did it two years before her,” Belsches says. “She made the highest scores in the surgery section, which made newspapers in surrounding states. It’s a powerful story in the midst of all these fellows.”

Until Howard University opened its medical school in 1868, Black Americans who wanted to become health care practitioners either had to risk everything to pass as white or travel hundreds, even thousands of miles to Northern states, Canada or Europe to obtain their degrees. Over the next few decades, more historically Black colleges and universities opened medical schools to train their students. By 1895, 385 Black doctors were practicing medicine in the United States; just 7% of them had obtained degrees from white medical schools outside the South.

During the Black Hospital Movement, Black practitioners began founding their own hospitals, not only to increase health equity but to train doctors and nurses.

In 1902, Dr. Sarah Garland Jones, her husband, Dr. Miles Jones, and others established the Richmond Hospital and Training School for Nurses. Their vision continues today as Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and the Sarah Garland Jones Center, a community wellness facility in the East End. In 1920, the Medical College of Virginia opened St. Philip Hospital, which is now part of Virginia Commonwealth University.

× Expand A circa 1900 photo of Black students training in dental care

The “Prescription for Change” exhibit also includes the history of Black professional medical organizations, including those for dentistry and pharmacy. “The majority-white organizations in the segregated South didn’t extend memberships to Black practitioners, so they founded their own parallel organizations for fellowship and continuing education,” Belsches explains.

Dr. Paula Young, chief medical officer at Richmond Community Hospital, who is Black, encourages the public and her fellow practitioners to visit the museum. “The exhibit provides so much meaning to what we do,” she says. “It motivates me to do my best, knowing what people went through for me to have the ability to work where I work in the capacity that I do. I get the privilege of doing this at Richmond Community Hospital that has such historic presence and significance.”

Despite major strides, Young says, the industry still has work to do to level the playing field. According to a 2021 study by UCLA, fewer than 6% of doctors in America are Black and 3% are Black men — a number that has remained essentially unchanged since 1940. The VCU School of Medicine is working to move the needle. Its 2025 graduating class of medical students is the most diverse in the country.

Belsches hopes her exhibit will inspire Black students to pursue careers in medicine. “If young people see others who look like themselves who created hospitals, made medical discoveries and became national leaders, they’ll be reminded that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible.”

