A New Leaf

× Expand The newly expanded conservatory at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, represented here in a design rendering, opens May 23.

Exotic plants, fluttering butterflies and a new sunset-viewing spot are just a few of the attractions visitors can discover when the newly expanded conservatory at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden debuts on May 23.

After a 13-month closure, the iconic glass conservatory has nearly doubled in size, now spanning more than 24,000 square feet. The expansion is part of a sweeping renovation that includes 125,000 new plantings, a 20% increase in outdoor garden space and the addition of a scenic lake with walking trails.

Inside the conservatory, visitors encounter four distinct climate zones, each showcasing plants native to different parts of the world. The glasshouse’s existing rooms now include the Desert House and Mediterranean House, while the new addition features the Tropical Rainforest House and Subtropical House.

Inside the subtropical area is a permanent butterfly exhibit. An emergence gallery allows visitors to watch the butterflies develop inside their chrysalises before they are released. Elevated walkways cross above the tree canopy, bringing guests close to nearly two dozen species of butterflies.

Orchid enthusiasts will still find their favorite species scattered throughout the conservatory, with particularly striking displays in the tropical rainforest section.

The conservatory also includes rare and endangered plants — from a sabal palm found off the coast of Venezuela, where just a few dozen remain, to a Harrisia fragrans, an endangered cactus from Florida.

“One of our team members drove back to Richmond from California, after stops in Arizona, Texas, Florida and North Carolina, to retrieve many delicate species,” says Mary Heather Parch, chief marketing and experience officer at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. “We’re grateful for the public gardens and nurseries who donated plants to our conservatory, either for the health of the species or as an act of conservation.”

× Expand A rendering of the landscape surrounding the conservatory

Directly behind the conservatory are more than 7 acres of gardens and the expansion of Wick Lake. A focal point with lush wildlife habitats, the lake also serves as an eco-friendly resource for garden irrigation and stormwater management, with a capacity of 7.5 million gallons of water. Encircling it is Martha’s Way, a walking trail that also connects to the existing path around Lake Sydnor.

Parch says one of her favorite new features is the outdoor courtyards around the conservatory, which are designed for classes, demonstrations and quiet moments overlooking the landscape.

“From Sunset Terrace, you can look down on this gorgeous meadow, see pathways designed in the shape of a butterfly and watch the sun setting over Wick Lake,” she says.

Local firm 3North designed the conservatory addition, with Hourigan serving as the general contractor and Timmons Group providing engineering services. Future projects include planting the garden’s first orchard and expanding the Kroger Community Kitchen Garden. For more details about the improvements, visit lewisginter.org/visit/gardens.

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