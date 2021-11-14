A Loving Goodbye

× Expand Veterinarian Alexandra Dahlgren of Lovingkindness Veterinary Care (Photo by Jay Paul)

Earlier this year, Ali Woodworth and Ryan Burgess’ cat’s health took a turn. Spencer had been diagnosed with kidney disease and kidney failure, and Woodworth and Burgess took him to Cary Street Veterinary Hospital for treatment. They were soon connected with veterinarian Alexandra Dahlgren, who had recently left Cary Street to run an in-home hospice and euthanasia practice, Lovingkindness Veterinary Care.

Over Zoom, Woodworth and Burgess talked to Dahlgren about their wants and needs for Spencer and their desire to feel good about the decisions they made for him in the coming weeks. Dahlgren adjusted his medications to keep him comfortable but was honest about Spencer not having much time left.

“There came a day when we could see the spark in his eyes was gone, and we knew it was time,” Woodworth says. “Alex came to the house, and she was so gentle and so kind and was able to help him pass away peacefully.”

A few months later, the couple reached out to Dahlgren again when their other cat, Idgie, was also diagnosed with kidney disease. While Idgie has so far responded well to medications and fluids, Woodworth and Burgess continue to look to Dahlgren for guidance.

“We have regular check-ins, and it’s great that we can drop an email or a text about what we’re seeing and get advice,” Woodworth says. “We know Alex is aligned with our goals — it’s not about curing them, but keeping them comfortable.”

For Dahlgren, the personal relationships with pets’ families are integral to her decision to work in pain management and end-of-life care. She worked for 12 years as a general practitioner but also offered veterinary acupuncture. The frequent appointments gave her time to develop a bond with families and support them as they struggled with how to care for their aging pets.

Dahlgren started Lovingkindness four years ago and gradually grew the practice. She left Cary Street in 2020 and now provides end-of-life care exclusively. About half of her appointments are hospice patients, meaning the pet has a terminal illness. Dahlgren helps families assess their capabilities and their pet’s quality of life.

“Every family has a different line in the sand,” she says, “so we guide the family through the process and prepare them so they’re not panicked.”

Veterinarian Laura Poland came to Lap of Love, another in-home euthanasia and veterinary hospice provider, via a similar path. Until a year ago, she worked for a general veterinary practice in New Hampshire. When the office moved to curbside drop-off during the pandemic and all conversations with pet owners took place over the phone, Poland found she missed the in-person interactions.

Lap of Love had been in the back of Poland’s mind for years. When she decided to make a career change, she reached out and discovered the company was hiring in Richmond.

“I was very interested in their mission of ultimate comfort and the freedom of not being in an office,” she says, “and just getting back to that interaction with families, doing everything I can for them.”

Poland says Lap of Love helps an average of three to four families per day, allowing the vets plenty of time with each patient and family. It seems an overwhelming job, to be with people during some of their most intimate and heartbreaking moments. But Poland says she’s always been drawn to pain management and pet comfort, including ensuring a pet’s final day is as peaceful, loving and comfortable as possible.

Poland aims to create a calming presence that’s receptive to what each family needs, whether that’s sharing stories about their pet or providing space for quiet reflection. She also does a brief assessment of each pet to assure the family that they’re making a loving decision.

“It’s hard. It’s a permanent decision,” she says. “Everybody wants that reassurance that we’re doing the right thing.”

Poland provided that comfort and reassurance for me and my own greyhound, Hattie, this past August. Hattie had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier in the summer. The months that followed had been full of ups and downs and endless uncertainties. There was one decision, however, where we never wavered. Hattie had always been terrified of the vet, and, when the time came, we wanted to do everything in our power to keep her comfortable at home.

We called Lap of Love on a Sunday in August, and Poland came to our home that afternoon. While the decision was one of the hardest we’ve had to make, Poland’s calming presence helped us through.

Both Dahlgren and Poland consider it a privilege to sit with people in some of their darkest moments and empower them to feel confident about the care they’re giving their pet.

“Sometimes I’m helping someone through the hardest day that they’ve experienced,” Poland says. “I know that by providing space, and a loving experience, that I’ve made an awful day go just a little bit better. Goodbyes are so important, and to be the one to make sure it’s peaceful, it is incredibly fulfilling and rewarding.”

