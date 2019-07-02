Summer Working

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

For high school and college students, June, July and August bring a reprieve from homework, as well as an opportunity to earn a bit of cash and expand their resumes. We asked a few prominent Richmonders to share their summer employment memories — good, bad or unusual.

Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond

When I was 20, I worked as a playground supervisor in Ohio one summer. Those duties included opening and closing the pool when storms or rain would roll through, which as you might imagine, was not always fun. It was hard work, plus you were the most unpopular person in sight when making the call that kept people from swimming. That job taught me some good lessons. … Sometimes you have to make unpopular decisions because they are really what’s best for the community.

Andrew Freiden, NBC 12 meteorologist

Little did I know, the glamorous job of being a lifeguard at the neighborhood pool also involved daily bathroom cleaning. It was manageable for the most part, but then one day I went in there and realized one of our swimmers was having a bad day. The evidence was all over stall No. 3. I held my nose and got the job done on behalf of future swimmers. But to this day, the smell of Pine-Sol makes me sick.

Lindsey Martin, head coach for women’s soccer at Virginia Commonwealth University

I worked at the skateboard park in James City County during college summers so that I could remain in town to work out and play soccer while at the College of William & Mary. I sat in an air-conditioned shed and collected payment from young skaters who wanted to use the park. I used to read books and eat snacks to pass the time, as there were not many patrons.

Ted Lewis, executive director of Side by Side (formerly ROSMY)

The best summer job I ever had was at the L.L. Bean store at Tysons Corner. At the time, L.L. Bean had a policy where they would take back any item if it broke, regardless of how old it was or when it was purchased. I watched a man return two sleeping bags that had to be over a decade old, and I remember wondering how in the world the company made money. He came back the next day and bought 20 sleeping bags for his whole family! This taught me that if you treat people with respect and trust them, they will gladly be on your team and support you.

Janine Bell, president and artistic director of Elegba Folklore Society

When I was in high school, I helped to organize summer events for youth. I would help determine the performers and games, help with site planning — although I didn’t know that sophisticated terminology at the time — [and] help with publicity. I also co-hosted a weekly TV talk show and helped create the overall experience for attendees. I didn’t realize that I was being presented with an idea for a piece of my life’s work to see if it fit my spirit. … Now, the events team at the Elegba Folklore Society and I produce three annual festivals along with other programs we are contracted to design and coordinate.

Jaide Hinds-Clarke, basketball player and rising senior at UR

Last summer, I was an intern/facilitator for a weeklong social justice retreat for high school students run by the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. Many of the students inspired me with their passion, creativity and love for music. Specifically, several students brought ukuleles to the retreat. [I had been] part of marching band my entire high school career. The students inspired me to get back into music and reminded me how much I loved it! So yes, I went to UkeFan in Richmond immediately following the retreat and bought a concert ukulele, and I haven’t been able to put it down since!

Morgan Dean, co-anchor of WRIC-ABC 8’s ‘Good Morning Richmond’

As a teenager and into my 20s before I started working in TV news, I was a lifeguard (and later on a manager) at Surreywood Swim Club in Chesterfield from 1988-93. As my brother (a fellow manager) and I were in one of the pump rooms dewinterizing the pump, we had a gigantic snake pop up from around the pipes as we kicked on the switch. Both of us leaped straight off the ground and grabbed onto the rafters that were about 8 feet off the ground. We both hung there like chimps from the rafters until the snake left on his own.