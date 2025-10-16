City of Promise

Richmond is often praised for its history, food and arts scenes, but for many young professionals, it’s also becoming a launchpad for their careers.

Of the city’s roughly 26,500 residents ages 18 to 24, about 24% moved here from another Virginia county between 2018 and 2023, according to the American Community Survey, while about 6% came from out of state. Within the larger metropolitan statistical area, those figures are roughly 13% and 6%, respectively. In either area, only the 25- to 35-year-old age group shows similar — but smaller — proportions.

Michael Ivey of the economic development organization Greater Richmond Partnership attributes Richmond’s growth among young professionals to both opportunity and affordability.

“We’re seeing graduates who may leave for a large metro like [Washington, D.C.,] or New York but quickly realize how hard it is to grow there,” Ivey says. “Richmond offers lower costs, shorter commutes and plenty of professional opportunities — so many of them ‘boomerang’ back.”

Industries fueling that growth include health care, information technology, logistics and life sciences — all of which attract young professionals. Richmond magazine spoke with three who have laid down roots in the area.

Joel Vazquez

Photo courtesy Joel Vazquez

Alma mater:

Rowan University (New Jersey)

Current occupation:

Multimedia journalist

Why RVA works for them:

“There’s always something going on [for young journalists] — crime, breaking news, new businesses. You’ll face growing pains, but you’ll look back and be grateful. The opportunities here are unlike any other place.”

Sophia Cury

Photo by Jay Paul

Alma mater:

University of Central Florida

Current occupation:

Medical student

Why RVA works for them:

“I love the people, the food and how walkable the city is. ... In Florida, you pretty much need a car for everything, but here you can just walk to places.”

Keith Anthony Baskerville

Photo courtesy Keith Anthony Baskerville

Alma mater:

Brightpoint Community College

Current occupation:

Filmmaker

Why RVA works for them:

“If you go [to college here] and you’re serious about your work, you can soak up so much from the professors and classmates. ... The opportunity is there — you just have to go out and find it.”