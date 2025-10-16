City of Promise

Nearly a third of RVA’s young professionals are transplants

Richmond is often praised for its history, food and arts scenes, but for many young professionals, it’s also becoming a launchpad for their careers.

Of the city’s roughly 26,500 residents ages 18 to 24, about 24% moved here from another Virginia county between 2018 and 2023, according to the American Community Survey, while about 6% came from out of state. Within the larger metropolitan statistical area, those figures are roughly 13% and 6%, respectively. In either area, only the 25- to 35-year-old age group shows similar — but smaller — proportions.

Michael Ivey of the economic development organization Greater Richmond Partnership attributes Richmond’s growth among young professionals to both opportunity and affordability.

“We’re seeing graduates who may leave for a large metro like [Washington, D.C.,] or New York but quickly realize how hard it is to grow there,” Ivey says. “Richmond offers lower costs, shorter commutes and plenty of professional opportunities — so many of them ‘boomerang’ back.”

Industries fueling that growth include health care, information technology, logistics and life sciences — all of which attract young professionals. Richmond magazine spoke with three who have laid down roots in the area.

Joel Vazquez

Alma mater:

Rowan University (New Jersey)

Current occupation:

Multimedia journalist

Why RVA works for them:

“There’s always something going on [for young journalists] —  crime, breaking news, new businesses. You’ll face growing pains, but you’ll look back and be grateful. The opportunities here are unlike any other place.”

Sophia Cury

Alma mater:

University of Central Florida

Current occupation:

Medical student

Why RVA works for them:

“I love the people, the food and how walkable the city is. ... In Florida, you pretty much need a car for everything, but here you can just walk to places.”

Keith Anthony Baskerville

Alma mater:

Brightpoint Community College

Current occupation:

Filmmaker

Why RVA works for them:

“If you go [to college here] and you’re serious about your work, you can soak up so much from the professors and classmates. ... The opportunity is there — you just have to go out and find it.”