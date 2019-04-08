Richmond magazine received the Virginia Press Association's highest honor, the Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service, at the group's annual awards in Norfolk April 6. The award was bestowed for the magazine's December 2018 Arthur Ashe commemorative issue, dedicated to the life and legacy of the athlete, activist, humanitarian and Richmond native.

Managing editor of the Arthur Ashe commemorative issue Craig Belcher and Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin

According to a judge on the awards panel, “Arthur Ashe achieved fortune and fame in his sport, in a time in which it was incredibly hard for a person of color to do so. He lived a life defined by grace and dignity. To commemorate such a life in one magazine issue is a daunting task. The writers and editors of Richmond magazine have met that challenge.”

Richmond magazine also received the grand sweepstakes and news sweepstakes awards for overall excellence in the specialty division, which includes member monthly magazines and alt weeklies. The contest, which was judged by the Iowa Press Association, is one of the largest in the nation.

Richmond magazine News Reporter/Assistant Editor Sarah King

The press association named Richmond magazine News Reporter/Assistant Editor Sarah King Virginia's Outstanding Young Journalist for 2018, praising her "remarkable range and narrative skill" and declaring, “Regardless of the subject, Sarah displays an ability to both explain complicated policies and reflect the stories of ordinary people. It’s a winning combination.”

The magazine received 34 awards as well as the following best in show honors; judges' comments appear in italics:

Carlos Bernate for Specialty Photography: “Very powerful images telling a very powerful story. The photos capture many emotions packed with substance and with great attention to framing and light. The details captured draw the reader and make us want to learn more about their journey.”

for Specialty Design & Presentation: “Beautiful Work!” Jack Cooksey for Specialty Writing: “So nice to read a story on this subject. Seems very rare to have an administrator with this much heart and involvement. The story was very educational, informative, detailed, and interesting. Lots of research went into doing this story. This story was on a subject very different from the others.”

Judges commended work in a variety of categories, from news and food writing to page design, investigative reporting and video. Read on for the full list of winners.

In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, First Place, Kate Andrews, Lauren Francis, Tina Eshleman, Sarah King, "Bad Manners and Broken Promises," "Mirror, Mirror," "House of Blackwell," "Cost of Living," "Preserving Blackwell" and "State Boards Approve"

Public Affairs Writing, First Place, Jack Cooksey, "New Tune to SOL Scores"

Business and Financial Writing, First Place, Eileen Mellon, "Poco a Poco"

Food Writing, First Place, Eileen Mellon, "The RVA Field Guide"

Arts Writing, First Place, Craig Belcher and Don Harrison, "Virginia's Greatest Show Never" and "The Case for a Virginia Music Hall of Fame"

Video, First Place, Sarah Lockwood and Eileen Mellon, "Feedback - Little Nickel"

Page Design, First Place, Lauren Baldwin

Design and Presentation, First Place, V. Lee Hawkins, Richmond magazine's R•Home

Slideshow or Gallery, First Place, Sarah Lockwood, "Small Town Gems - Real Estate Guide 2018"

Special Sections or Special Editions, First Place, Richmond magazine staff, 2018 Sourcebook

Data Journalism, First Place, Sarah Lockwood, "Under Fire"

Picture Story or Essay, First Place, Carlos Bernate, "Within These Walls"

In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, Second Place, Sarah King, "Under Fire" and "What Would You Do"

Video, Second Place, Amber Key and Sarah Lockwood, "Adventures in Dining - Cooking as a Second Language"

Special Sections or Special Editions, Second Place, Richmond magazine staff, Arthur Ashe Commemorative Edition

Food Writing, Second Place, Eileen Mellon, Todd Kliman, Genevelyn Steele, Sarah Geroux, "BBQ Roundup"

Specialty Pages or Sections, Second Place, Lauren Baldwin, Dining

Feature Photo, Second Place, Justin Chesney, “Like a Subtle Lover”

Multimedia Report, Second Place, Sarah Lockwood and Mandy Loy, “Primed”

Design and Presentation, Second Place, Justin Vaughan, Sarah Lockwood, Sarah Barton, Lauren Baldwin, Rachel Lee, Ross Allen, Richmond magazine

Informational Graphics, Second Place, Sarah Lockwood, “Under Fire”

Slideshow or Gallery, Second Place, Sarah Lockwood, “Where to Eat Now”

News Writing Portfolio, Third Place, Sarah King, "Faces of the Resistance," "Under Fire" and "Within these Walls"

Video, Third Place, Sarah Lockwood, Laith Sanjak, Lauren Baldwin, Susan Winiecki, Mandy Loy, “Block by Block – Ashland”

Personality or Portrait Photo, Third Place, Jay Paul, “Guiding Force”

Specialty Pages or Sections, Third Place, Sarah Barton, Local

Sports Feature Photo, Third Place, Kim Frost, Sarah Lockwood, “Primed”

Front Page or Front Cover, Third Place, Justin Vaughan, Richmond magazine

Slideshow or Gallery, Third Place, Lauren Baldwin, Sarah Lockwood, Jay Paul, “Scenes From 2018”

Photo-Illustration, Third Place, Alexis Courtney, Amanda Parker, Sarah Lockwood, “Seas the Day”

Health, Science and Environmental Writing, Third Place, Tharon Giddens, “Second Sight,” “Switching Roles” and “Ashe/AIDS”

Informational Graphics, Third Place, Justin Vaughan, Kristy Heilenday, “The Burger Battle”

Page Design, Third Place, V. Lee Hawkins

Combination-Picture-and-Story, Third Place, Sarah King, Carlos Bernate, Justin Vaughan, “Within These Walls”