This Way In

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A Valentine Meat Juice sign advertises the firm that manufactured a popular supplement during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Without the profits generated by the company, there probably wouldn’t be a Valentine museum. “This is likely from the factory at Sixth and Cary [streets], got moved to 1600 Chamberlayne [Avenue] in 1920, and was saved by the family after that,” says Christina Keyser Vida, The Valentine’s curator of general collections.