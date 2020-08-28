Search for History

× Expand Photo illustration by Phong Nguyen; photos via Jos1etheDog, Acreterion and Getty images

Miss the good ol’ days? Then you might want to explore the city’s past with #RVAHistoryHunt, a scavenger hunt curated by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, The Valentine, and local cultural organizations.

Launched in May, the scavenger hunt takes two forms: Participants can visit and photograph local historical sites in a physical scavenger hunt or search participating organizations’ websites to answer history questions as part of a digital scavenger hunt. Both options feature local museums, from the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Digital scavenger hunt participants can submit answers online, while those who opt for the physical scavenger hunt can post photos on social media using #RVAHistoryHunt and tagging the museum location. Once they’re done, scavengers can win museum shop discounts and items from participating organizations.

virginiahistory.org