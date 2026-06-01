The American Experiment

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As the former capital of the Confederacy, Richmond tends to be stereotyped when it comes to coverage of historical conflicts. Over multiple decades, however, Richmond magazine’s inimitable staff historian and senior writer, Harry Kollatz Jr., has often explored the city’s role in an earlier struggle: the Revolutionary War. In recognition of this summer’s anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we’ve created a compendium of Kollatz’s stories about events that set the stage for the clash, life during the Revolutionary period, lesser-known war figures and more. Take a trip back in time with one of these reads.

Life During Wartime

Accounts and experiences of the American Revolution (1776-83)

You Say You Want A Revolution? The British are coming ... and Jefferson flees. (July 2004)

Feels Like the Very First Time Richmond’s first government started from scratch. (July 2016)

Jack Jouett’s Midnight Ride How a man with a fast horse saved Thomas Jefferson (July 2024)

‘It Is What We Expect of You’ Patrick Henry changed the course of history with a speech — though we’re not sure exactly what he said. (March 2025)

‘Extraordinary Military Services’ Anna Maria Lane fought alongside her husband in the Revolution. (July 2025)

Famous Politicians, Unique Figures and Unsung Heroes

The United States was a very diverse group project, even back then

A Rebellion Unrealized A blacksmith and carpenter lit a spark in 1800 that refused to be extinguished. (September 2010)

American Hercules A foundling from City Point grew (and grew) into a giant of a man, a Rev War warrior and living legend. (July 2012)

Daniel Boone in the General Assembly A frontiersman, a pioneer, a lawmaker and a public servant (January 2013)

Marshall Law Reflecting on the life and legacy of Chief Justice John Marshall, Richmond’s forgotten star who changed the course of American history (September 2015)

The Last Founder An “era of good feelings” followed James Monroe’s inauguration 200 years ago — but shadows loomed. (January 2017)

The Wastrel William Byrd III inherited everything except impulse control. (December 2021)

The Talented Messrs. Peticolas Richmond’s first family of artistic merchants worked small but with big ideas, including a “castle.” (June 2022)

‘Endowed With Two Souls’ John Randolph (of Roanoke) — the strangest man in Congress (January 2023)

Time Marches On

The ripple effects of the American Revolution, from postwar court hearings to buildings that have stood for centuries

The Gray Castle The long-gone Harvie-Gamble House (September 2007)

Temporary Capitol Public buildings witnessed revolutionary history. (May 2011)

Some Are Dead, Some Are Living The volunteers who maintain the peace of Shockoe Hill Cemetery (July 2012)

Swan Song From Thomas Jefferson to Edgar Allan Poe, a historic Shockoe locale has seen famous faces. (October 2012)

The Hill of Memory Author Alyson Taylor-White chronicles the history of Richmond’s Shockoe Hill Cemetery. (March 2018)

Mr. Washington Goes to Richmond The first president came to town in April 1791 while traveling the South to bolster a sense of national identity. (April 2018)

The Room Where It Happened In Richmond, Aaron Burr stood trial for treason. (May 2023)

A Little Cottage A country retreat made way for fairgrounds, a military encampment, an amusement park, a golf club and the Science Museum of Virginia. (April 2025)

History in Hindsight

Modern perspectives on the birth of America from regional authors, researchers and historians

Son of the Revolution A Richmonder’s search for his ancestors uncovers the stories of Black Americans throughout the region. (July 2012)

Mr. Henry and the Revolution Historian Jon Kukla reassesses the firebrand from Hanover County in a new biography. (July 2017)

Going South Richmond author Alan Pell Crawford’s latest book explores Revolutionary history. (July 2024)

The Big 250 Virginia leads the way in the nation’s celebration of the Declaration of Independence. (March 2025)

—Compiled by Kelsey Robinson and Harry Kollatz Jr.