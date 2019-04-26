Look Back: Watching Development for 40 years

× Expand Pediatrician John D. Andrako examined 9-month-old Maureen Dalton in 1998. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Pediatrician John D. Andrako graced our cover in April 1998, the first time that Richmond magazine’s staff conducted its own survey in search of the region’s top doctors. We mailed surveys to the 1,100 active members of the Richmond Academy of Medicine and to a pool of 1,100 registered nurses, and Andrako ranked as the top pediatrician. In June 2018, he retired after 40 years at Pediatric Associates of Richmond, the practice that his parents took him to when they moved to Richmond in the late 1950s.

Andrako says he’s acclimating to retired life, finally exercising three times a week, which he didn’t do regularly while working, and taking trips along the East Coast with his wife, Lynne. The last patients that Andrako saw were his eight grandchildren, six of whom live in Richmond. “The predictability of development always has been a fascination for me,” Andrako says. “To watch someone go from being totally dependent and legally blind at birth to reaching a year when they are walking and talking, that’s tremendous.”