Dates With Destiny

1607

May 24: The one-armed Capt. Christopher Newport and his party erect a cross on an islet at the foot of the falls of the James to claim the surrounding lands for the English.

Pocahontas by Simon van de Passe (Image courtesy Library of Congress)

1611

Sir Thomas Dale founds a new settlement, which he calls Henricus. Here, settler John Rolfe meets Pocahontas, daughter of the Powhatan chief. They married several years later and had a child. In 1617, after they traveled to England, Pocahontas died.

1737

April: Maj. William Mayo lays out the town of Richmond (17th to 25th streets) for William Byrd II.

1775

March 23: Patrick Henry declares to an illegal gathering at St. John’s Church that Virginia needs to defend against encroachments by the British military. His exact words weren’t recorded, but “Give me liberty, or give me death!” enters the history books.

1800

Aug. 30: Gabriel, enslaved by Thomas Henry Prosser of Brookfield plantation, plans a multilocality slave uprising. “Gabriel’s Rebellion” is thwarted by severe rains and disclosure of the plan by other slaves.

Edgar Allan Poe

1848

Henry Brown successfully escapes enslavement by mailing himself in a 36-by-24-by-30-inch crate to Philadelphia. Thereafter, he is known as “Box” Brown.

1849

Aug. 17: Edgar Allan Poe lectures at the Exchange Hotel on “The Poetic Principle” and recites “The Raven.” He dies in Baltimore on Oct. 7.

1865

April 3: Confederate troops evacuate Richmond, deliberately setting fire to the city. Federal troops march into the city as firemen. President Abraham Lincoln visits the next day.

1888

May 8: Electric streetcars are put into service — the first viable electric transportation system in the world.

× Expand Image courtesy National Park Service

1903

May 21: Maggie Walker’s St. Luke Penny Savings Bank is incorporated. Walker (above, center) is the first female bank president in the country and the first black person to organize a financial institution.

× Expand John Mitchell Jr. (Photo courtesy Library of Virginia)

1904

Aug. 24: John Mitchell Jr., a black City Councilman, businessman and founder of the Richmond Planet newspaper, leads a boycott against the streetcar company to protest racial segregation of seating.

1921

Three women from Drewry’s Bluff in Chesterfield County originate Father’s Day.

1935

The first canned beer is marketed in Richmond.

1948

The city adopts a council-manager form of government to reform strong mayoral control, placing authority in a professional city manager with a figurehead appointed mayor.

1949

Nov. 29: Streetcar service is discontinued, and the trolley cars are burned.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Valentine

1960

Feb. 22: Virginia Union University students (above) organize a sit-in at all-white lunch counters, and 34 are arrested for trespassing. The U.S. Supreme Court overturns the convictions in 1963.

1969

Hurricane Camille, a Category 5 storm, leaves Shockoe Bottom under water. Virginia experiences 113 deaths and $116 million in damages.

1970

March 30: Triple Crown winner Secretariat is born at Meadow Farm, where the State Fair of Virginia is now held.

L. Douglas Wilder

1970

Sept. 2: The cross-town busing of 13,000 children begins in the attempt to integrate city schools.

1990

L. Douglas Wilder begins his term as the nation’s first elected black governor.

1996

July 10: A statue of the late Arthur Ashe, the first African-American man to win Wimbledon, sculpted by artist and Richmond resident Paul DiPasquale, is unveiled at Monument and Roseneath avenues after equally vociferous protests and support.

1999

The Innsbrook business development, begun in 1979 by Sidney Gunst near Short Pump in western Henrico, provides the county with its largest tax base, 17,000 jobs and 400 businesses by 1999. The evolution of the West End into an “edge city” has started.

2003

Sept. 19: The remnants of Hurricane Isabel roar into Central Virginia, killing 23 people, depriving 1.8 million of electric power (in some cases for weeks) and ripping up more than 7,000 trees in Richmond alone.

Photo courtesy NASA

2004

Following a public referendum the previous year, a proposal to amend the city charter to allow for direct election of the mayor is approved by the Virginia General Assembly.

2007

May 3: Queen Elizabeth II visits Richmond as part of Jamestown’s 400th-anniversary celebrations.

2008

Sept. 1: The Richmond Braves, a farm team for the Atlanta Braves based here since 1966, play their last game at The Diamond. After years of deal making and deal breaking in regard to replacing The Diamond stadium, the team moves to Gwinnett County, Georgia.

2008

Richmond ranks first in the nation for citizen-journalism websites, according to a report given at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism.

2009

February: City Council approves a conservation easement to prevent future development of 280 acres of James River Parks land between the Huguenot Bridge and Great Shiplock Park.

× Expand Photo by V. Lee Hawkins

2009

A cascade of regional businesses fail or are sold: Circuit City, LandAmerica and, in December, the iconic Ukrop’s chain goes to the Dutch-run Ahold corporation. The sale is announced on the eve of the first snow of the season, when Richmonders traditionally flock to Ukrop’s.

2011

March 25: Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team breaks brackets across the country. In eliminating top-seeded Kansas, 71-61, to make it to the Final Four, the Rams raise the school’s visibility nationwide.

2011

“Lincoln,” Steven Spielberg’s ode to our 16th president, begins filming around Richmond. Lead actor Daniel Day-Lewis wins a best actor Oscar. Richmond later pulls in projects such as the TV series “Homeland,” and in 2018, “Harriet Tubman.”

2012

May 15: Virginia Senate Bill 604 is signed into law, transforming the state’s brewing industry. SB 604 allows beer sales and sampling in the breweries without a restaurant component. Today, in Richmond alone, there are 35.

Photo by Stephanie Breijo

2016

Aug. 2: Bon Appétit names Longoven one of America’s Best New Restaurants, two years before its bricks-and-mortar opening, based on pop-up events at Sub Rosa Bakery — one of many indicators of Richmond’s rising culinary stock that include years of recognition by national press, as well as James Beard Foundation recognition for Richmond spots such as Acacia Mid-town, The Roosevelt, L’Opossum, Metzger Bar & Butchery, Mekong, Brenner Pass, Sally Bell’s Kitchen and, completing the circle of culinary support, Sub Rosa.

2018

July 2: Mayor Levar Stoney’s 10-member Monument Avenue Commission releases its report. It recommends contextual signage by the statues and possible removal of the figure of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.