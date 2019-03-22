40 Moments: You Can Fight for City Hall

As Richmond magazine marks its fourth decade, we step inside 1979 — and find its footprints on today.

× Expand Image courtesy Richmond Public Library

BACKSTORY: Richmond Times-Dispatch writer Bill Edwards observed in 1949 that “to judge from newspaper files, the words ‘architectural monstrosity’ have been used so often to describe City Hall that they have well taken their place as synonyms for it.”

In 1979, however, people who viewed the circa-1894 building — Richmond’s “granite palace” — as notable and worth saving banded together to stop the swing of the wrecking ball, bringing Richmond historic preservation into its maturity.

The parsimonious nature of Richmond’s government toward the buildings under its charge became a vivid metaphor, as the stone edifice itself deteriorated. Time and neglect made the place grimy and unwelcoming. Most city offices moved from the building in 1962, and the courts left in 1977.

Old City Hall stood vacant as city and state officials declared its usefulness ended. Private bids from developers using restrictive preservation covenants were rejected by the city as being too low.

Demolition seemed inevitable unless somebody came up with a better idea. Historic Richmond Foundation member and lawyer Jack Pearsall chaired a committee of prominent supporters. From the fall of 1978 into late 1979, HRF and its allies conducted a vigorous publicity campaign that included packed Council meetings and a full-page newspaper ad featuring 1,000 signatures.

The Chamber of Commerce recommended that the state procure the building and lease it to HRF. On Oct. 27, 1981, the city accepted an offer by the General Assembly for purchase. Pittsburgh’s Cranston Development Corp. in 1983 undertook an approximately $7 million renovation. Old City Hall reopened for private offices during a solar eclipse, on June 1, 1984.

TODAY: Lobbyists, media outlets and VCU maintain offices there. A building that the commonwealth first wanted torn down is now a state and national landmark. The Old City Hall triumph opened the contemporary era of historic preservation and pointed the way for other efforts.

More Moments From 1979

750 Doorframes

Then: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters moved from the circa-1906 Putney Shoe Factory at 2220 W. Broad St. to its new seven-story, $14 million headquarters on 50 acres adjacent to the former Broad Street Station, home to the Science Museum of Virginia.

Now: The DMV’s former 76,000-square-foot building remains vacant and is part of the Sauer Center development, which includes a new Whole Foods Market.

Roller Boogie Wonderland

Then: Between roller disco and outdoor skating, every high school and middle school kid seemed to be on eight urethane wheels. The Richmond region had four roller rinks: Golden Skateworld South and West, and two Skatelands.

Now: The former Skateland on Williamsburg Road, now operating as the Roller Dome, will host a spring invitational in March.

Saving The Jefferson

Then: The Hotel Jefferson had 40 residents who rented rooms. Horace Gans had lived there since 1941, but knew his days were numbered because First Jefferson Corp. planned a $17 million renovation, the Times-Dispatch reported.

Now: After First Jefferson didn’t complete the project, George Ross undertook a $32 million restoration. Today, it’s owned by Richmonder William Goodwin Jr.’s CAA Industries.

Photo courtesy The Valentine

Wilder on the Rise

Then: As the only African-American in the Virginia Senate, L. Douglas Wilder, 47, announced his run for a second term. He told the press, “I don’t plan to stay in the Senate for the rest of my life.”

Now: Wilder, the first African-American in the U.S. elected governor, was also was elected the city’s mayor in 2004.