Fresh Beginnings

Marie D’Angelo and Mo Karnage knew when they decided to start a farmers market that there was a lot of competition in the Richmond area. So, they looked to a place that needs more fresh food: Manchester. Their Richmond Grower’s Market, launching May 3, is aimed at addressing the food desert issue there and connecting with people from all walks of life.

“It’s a good area that needs access to food. Manchester has been [a] food desert needing a decent grocery store for a very long time — and by no means is a farmers market a substitute for a grocery store, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Karnage says.

Richmond Grower’s Market wants vendors who make or grow the products being sold. Karnage says the market, while not a nonprofit, is working to accept EBT, and they hope to be involved with the Virginia Fresh Match program.

“We want the customers at the market to feel confident that the stuff they’re buying is legit, it didn’t come from Restaurant Depot or Sysco,” they say. “You can support dozens and dozens of local businesses through a market if it’s run well, if it’s curated well.”

The market will be held at Legend Brewing Co. every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. 25. Karnage says the owners of the brewpub understand the potential benefits of hosting a farmers market in Manchester.

D’Angelo, who founded the Richmond Makers Market, and Karnage, owner of Karnage Construction, also are opening a coffee shop and bookstore in Highland Park, By Any Beans Necessary, and they’re organizing a pride parade planned for June 2.

For the farmers market, both are working with the local neighborhood association, Manchester Alliance, and want to hear from residents how they can make the market bigger and better. Karnage has envisioned programming such as workshops, yoga classes and musical performances.

“We’re actually here to help the community be healthier and stronger and everything by bringing in folks and having more than just shopping,” they say. “You don’t have to just come there and spend money. You can come, and there are activities that are free, that are accessible, that could basically benefit most folks.”