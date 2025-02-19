Read the Room

× Expand The LibraryBots are a team of local high schoolers who meet at Chesterfield’s Central Library for robotics competitions. (Photo courtesy Chesterfield Public Library)

“Public libraries have undergone a remarkable transformation over their existence,” says Dennis T. Clark, the librarian of Virginia. “Once regarded primarily as repositories of books for well-heeled Virginians, they have become vibrant hubs for community engagement and innovation for everyone.”

Virginia currently has 372 public libraries, around 40 of which are in the Richmond area. While they still serve their original purpose of lending books, over the past few decades public libraries have also become important social spaces where people can learn how to apply for jobs, listen to lectures and access technology. They are an extraordinary example of how a centuries-old concept remains relevant thanks to continual adaptation.

Making Space

After a two-year renovation, Chesterfield County’s Central Library on Lucy Corr Boulevard reopened in 2018 with a plethora of new features, including a pioneering makerspace. “The makerspace at Central Library was initially created as a space to promote technical hands-on learning in support of a local Virginia FIRST robotics team, known today as the LibraryBots,” says Michael R. Mabe, director of library services at Chesterfield Public Library. “The parents of these team members, their mentors and library staff have collectively expanded the tools and resources available in the Central Library makerspace to support the creation of their competitive robot.”

The makerspace now includes a Silhouette Cameo cutting machine, sewing machines, various mechanical and electrical tools, 3D printers, and a Glowforge 3D laser cutter. “The Glowforge at Central Library has been very popular, especially as residents are seeking ways to create unique gifts for family and friends,” Mabe says. “The 3D printers are popular around the system and are used to make anything from fun figures to replacement parts for home items that no longer have replacement pieces available for purchase.”

× Expand A Glowforge laser cutter at the Chesterfield Central Library (Photo courtesy Chesterfield Central Library)

The appeal of Central Library’s makerspace has inspired many of Chesterfield’s other branches to offer similar spots and include their own distinct touches. For example, the Ettrick-Matoaca Library on River Road near Petersburg houses a multimedia studio equipped with photography, video and podcasting equipment. “These tools are available to any user interested in learning and creating physical objects for art, mechanical or science purposes,” Mabe says. Someone is on hand to help when the library is open, and appointments can be made for one-on-one assistance. Going to the library has become a creative approach for locals who want to learn new skills or access costly equipment without having to make significant investments.

Print, Plus …

Area libraries offer numerous other nonbook amenities. Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street hosts the Gellman Concert Series one Saturday a month throughout the year. Created in 1973, the free concerts are open to the public and immerse listeners in everything from jazz to Irish folk music. RPL is also home to the Memory Lab, a space dedicated to helping residents preserve family memories by recording oral stories, digitizing old photos and VHS tapes, or learning how to investigate historical records. Additionally, the library has craft classes, chess instruction, exercise classes, college prep workshops, blood pressure screenings, an Innovation Lab stocked with tech tools and software, and more.

Offerings from the Henrico County Public Library system include digital media labs with tech equipment such as green screens and 3D printers; classes to brush up on computer skills, business plans, budgeting, and editing photos on a smartphone; movie screenings; and curated kits for children and families to learn topics including birding and plant identification.

In Hanover, the recently completed Montpelier Recreation Center and Library on Clazemont Road is among the first of its kind in the area. The space combines a traditional library with a gym that hosts fitness classes and various sports, including basketball and pickleball. The facility also offers a stage and classrooms, and a new baseball and softball field is expected to open early this year.

And, of course, all of the libraries still loan books, movies, and audio and video recordings; have access to research databases; provide meeting spaces; compile up-to-date lists of tutoring, tax, and job-search resources; host book clubs and story times; and can recommend reads for any age, interest, or reading level.

× Expand Richmond Public Library’s Memory Lab helps residents preserve their families’ heritage. (Photo courtesy Richmond Public Library)

An Expanding Collection

Richmond’s public library scene began blooming during the 1840s, according to a history compiled by RPL. A two-room space in the Athenæum building at 11th and Marshall streets, filled mainly with history books, was the city’s first public library.

In the early 1900s, the industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie made two attempts to help Richmond build a main public library, but the city ultimately declined the funds, in part because they were contingent on the library being desegregated.

The Richmond Public Library Association was founded around the same time, in 1905, but the first city-funded public library didn’t open until 1924. It incorporated several smaller libraries, including the Rosemary library — founded in 1890 by the lawyer and writer Thomas Nelson Page and later a fee-based public library and then the library of John Marshall High School — and the Arents Free Library, which had grown from the St. Andrew’s Library founded in 1902 by Grace Arents, the niece of businessman Lewis Ginter. RPL calls the Arents Library “the first free public library in the City of Richmond during the 20th century.”

The Rosa Dixon Bowser Library, opened in 1925 and situated in two rooms above the Phyllis Wheatley YWCA, was RPL’s first branch. It served Black residents, who were denied access to the main library until it was desegregated in 1947. Named for Richmond’s first Black schoolteacher, the Bowser Library was later moved to Clay Street and became one of the city’s top circulating libraries with almost 12,000 volumes, the most of any of the city’s public library branches at the time, according to a 1944 Richmond Times-Dispatch article.

RPL arguably began modernizing in 1962 with the purchase of its first bookmobile, nicknamed “Nellie Belle” and seen as a critical tool for expanding local literary access. A 1965 Times-Dispatch article reported that RPL, with help from Friends of the Richmond Public Library, began providing coin-operated copying machines, scholarships for library science majors and even strollers for parents to use while browsing aisles with their children.

During the 1970s, Richmond’s public libraries became community centers that hosted local art exhibits, educational classes and children’s movies and expanded their lending selections to include vinyl records and expansive newspaper collections, according to a 1975 RTD article by Alison Griffin. By the 2000s, local libraries had added computer labs, electronic books and other digital resources.

× Expand Librarian of Virginia Dennis T. Clark (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Price of Knowledge

As they strive to adjust to society’s changing needs, public libraries face challenges. “Many libraries struggle to maintain their services due to budget limitations,” the Library of Virginia’s Clark says. “Although the General Assembly is fully funding its portion of Virginia’s public libraries budgets, counties sometimes see libraries as an opportunity to trim tight budgets.”

Libraries have attempted to balance their budgets by cutting staff, reducing hours and charging fees for non-county residents to use their services. “Friends” groups help support libraries through fundraisers such as book sales and golf tournaments.

The future of libraries is critical to the well-being of communities and the accessibility of knowledge. Libraries serve as equalizers, providing free access to education and information for all, regardless of status. —Dennis T. Clark, librarian of Virginia

And while many public libraries have been revamped, some are still awaiting their turn for restoration. “Many of the library buildings around Virginia are getting to the end of their life, and they were designed for a much different world,” Clark says. “So, adapting space and planning renovations and new buildings is always a pressure.”

Library updates can be expensive — the new Midlothian Library at 100 Millworks Crossing cost almost $18 million to construct — but the upgraded buildings return with more than just modern necessities. Eco-friendliness is now a focus, with many incorporating sustainable building materials, rain gardens and solar panels. Henrico’s Libbie Mill Library has a rooftop solar system and native plant landscaping to promote biodiversity and assist with stormwater management.

Some are also expanding their reach. Midlothian Library features an outdoor music garden for kids and a pathway connecting it to nearby J.B. Watkins Elementary School.

Outdoor book lockers, like those at Chesterfield’s Central Library, allow customers to pick up reserved materials at a time convenient for them, even if the library is closed.

× Expand The Chamber Music Society of Central Virginia performs at the Richmond Public Library. (Photo courtesy Richmond Public Library)

Serving Evolving Needs

As the public library system has evolved, so has the librarian’s role. Their work has grown from directing people to books and leading story times to assisting with education, career searches and, especially, technology. “Libraries play a crucial role in helping patrons navigate the vast and often contradictory information available online, a challenge that continues to grow in complexity with social media and AI,” Clark says.

In response, the Chesterfield library system is expanding its Your Personal Librarian service. YPL allows customers to schedule individual time with a librarian to learn how to do everything from formatting a resume to using online databases.

Access to technology has become one of the most important amenities of modern libraries, especially in rural or underserved areas. Several now supply mobile hotspots for checkout that residents can use at their homes if the internet is unavailable or unaffordable, ensuring people have access to resources that can help them thrive.

“It’s easy to forget that not everyone has unlimited access to technology, Wi-Fi, home libraries or personal networks,” says Mabe of Chesterfield Public Library. “Public libraries can help fill those gaps.”

The commonwealth’s public libraries saw around 21 million visits and more than 40 million items checked out in 2023 — evidence that the institutions continue to play a major role in communities. Countless more attended meetups and tutoring sessions, accessed Wi-Fi, applied for Social Security, got help with taxes or resumes, researched their genealogy, and experimented with tech tools.

“The future of libraries is critical to the well-being of communities and the accessibility of knowledge,” Clark says. “Libraries serve as equalizers, providing free access to education and information for all, regardless of status. They are safe and welcoming spaces where diverse groups can connect, fostering inclusion and a sense of belonging.”