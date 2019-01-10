Recommended Reading

× Expand Photo by Sarah Lockwood

Because it’s National Book Month, we asked some of the region’s new and returning elected officials what’s on their nightstands.

Cheryl L. Burke, 7th District representative on the Richmond School Board, tells us she’s reading “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, an election night gift from her husband. “Love Michelle Obama,” she adds.

U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, reelected to Virginia’s 4th District: “I recently read ‘Jesus and Empire’ and ‘The Politics of Jesus.’ … The authors point out that Jesus’ religious activities and his political activities were not inconsistent and, indeed, in some cases were the same.”

Scott Miles, Chesterfield County commonwealth’s attorney: “I'm reading ‘Journey on the James: Three Weeks through the Heart of Virginia’ by Earl Swift. … My last read was ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles.”

Dan Schmitt, Henrico Board of Supervisors: “I just finished a very quick but good read, ‘Who Moved My Cheese?’ by Spencer Johnson [author of ‘The One Minute Manager’]. These types of books … remind me to consistently evaluate the current circumstances that I may find myself in at that time.”

Abigail Spanberger, elected to Virginia’s 7th Congressional District: "The best thing I’ve read recently is ‘The Healing of America.’ It is a great, straightforward and frankly enjoyable read about a complicated issue that impacts everyone across this country."