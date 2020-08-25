Nice Shot: Drive-In Movie

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

This summer, drives-ins are experiencing a resurgence, presenting a safe way to escape the house for a few hours to enjoy some good old-fashioned, socially distanced fun. In addition to the Goochland Drive-in Theater, pictured here on a recent night, makeshift drive-ins are popping up all over the region, with screenings at Henrico County’s Crump Park and Dorey Park, The Ashland Theatre’s parking lot, Innsbrook and West Broad Village. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are even getting in on the action, inviting the public to watch “Movies in the Outfield” while sitting on the ground in squares drawn onto the field.

With no new summer blockbusters to screen this year, second-run films and classics have been gracing these screens, including recent showings of “Ghostbusters,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Space Jam” and “Jurassic Park,” offering family-friendly fare with a side of nostalgia.

The first drive-in opened in New Jersey in 1933, and they experienced their heyday in the 1950s, a much simpler time. Of course, it’s the simple pleasures that seem to mean so much these days, be it an ice cream cone, watching the sun set or settling in for a double feature under the stars.

