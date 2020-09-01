Nice Shot: VCU Move-in Day

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Going away to college is a rite of passage for many, not only an opportunity to pursue a course of study but a chance for personal growth while living on one’s own for the first time. This year, in addition to figuring out how to do laundry, students will learn lessons unlike any other class before them as they navigate college life amid a pandemic.

The usually chaotic move-in dorm scene was a bit more subdued this year as Virginia Commonwealth University students began arriving in mid-August in assigned time slots, following new procedures to comply with physical distancing measures. Prior to move-in, all residential students were required to take an at-home COVID-19 test and receive a negative result.

The hottest fashion accessory is a face mask, required in public spaces at all times. Classrooms and common areas have been reconfigured to comply with safety requirements, with taped-off areas, less furniture and new plexiglass partitions.

And for homework, all students must complete a daily health check, logging their temperature and any symptoms of COVID-19.

