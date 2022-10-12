Nice Shot: RVA Street Art Festival

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Richmond has become known for its eclectic collection of murals that cover walls from Jackson Ward to Short Pump’s GreenGate.

We can credit the RVA Street Art Festival for helping to make street art not only acceptable, but a city signature. In mid-September, the festival returned to the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal downtown, the site of the inaugural event in 2012.

Over a few days, a dozen local artists painted over the original murals, creating new artistic statements. The public watched the murals come to life, as artists wielded cans of spray paint and brushes from their perches on hydraulic lifts.

Participating artists included Hamilton Glass, Emily Herr, Dathan Kane, Naomi McCavitt, Sean McClintock, Eli McMullen, Austin “Auz” Miles, Ed Trask, Chris Visions, Nils Westergard and Christina Wingchow.

McCavitt of Thicket Design says she spent about 50 hours over the course of five days working on her mural. An illustrator known for intricate nature-based artwork, she says that although it can be awkward to have an audience while working, overall the experience was positive.

“How wonderful to go to work and have so much encouragement from people walking by,” she says. “It’s nice to have color and art where you might just have a drab building otherwise. Music, literature, art — that’s what makes life worth living.”