Nice Shot: Run With a View

The promise to exercise more is a common New Year’s resolution. According to a 2019 survey by the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, 80% of New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by February.

Though fewer people are visiting the gym due to the pandemic, running is experiencing a boom. This summer, running shoe manufacturer ASICS surveyed 14,000 people and found 36% of runners were more active compared to pre-pandemic, with 79% of runners saying the activity helped them feel more in control during uncertain times.

Richmond has a large, active running community and though organized races and large running groups have been put on hold, there’s no shortage of picturesque running routes around our region. Staff photographer Jay Paul caught this trio of runners at sunset, getting their endorphin fix, along with a river view.

