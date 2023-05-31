Nice Shot: Pups on the Run

× Expand Larry Halley, holding his dog Toby, laughs with Carri Harchett of Sassy Hound, one of 40 vendors at Richmond SPCA’s 21st Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party. (Photo by Jay Paul)

A little rain couldn’t stop the fun at the Richmond SPCA’s 21st annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party. The March 25 event was the nonprofit’s first to bring bands, vendors and more together for a block party, and it set a fundraising record of over $200,000. It also attracted 496 participants in the 5K, 77 children in the second annual Little Paws Fun Run, and 439 dogs and their families in the 1-mile Dog Jog. Among the jogging doggies were 13 canines awaiting adoption that ran alongside members of the SPCA’s Running Buddies; the team raised a record high $27,023. Seven dogs and 10 cats were adopted during the event.

The Dog Jog has “always been such an indicator of spring’s arrival,” SPCA Director of Communications Tabitha Treloar says, “but also just a groundswell of community support, seeing so many people come with their dogs to the Richmond SPCA for a day of fun and celebration.” She says that there was a good turnout despite the rain. “Apparently, we have just the right crowd that isn’t bothered by a little bit of fragrant wet dog,” she says with a laugh.