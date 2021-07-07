Nice Shot: Smooth Sailing

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

In late May, RampsRVA installed its 500th wheelchair ramp, this one for Henrico resident Jagat Khuldiph, who faces serious health issues after battling COVID-19. Before the ramp was installed, Khuldiph’s family members had to carry his wheelchair down a set of steep stairs whenever he needed to leave the house.

RampsRVA was founded in 2005 as a community service project by Mike Down, Coleman Wortham and Gray Fain when they were high school students at Collegiate School. More than 1,500 volunteers have participated in the nonprofit’s projects over the years. The group last year provided 62 ramps to older adults and people living with disabilities.

Recipients must qualify based on income and are referred by social service agencies and medical professionals, or they find RampsRVA online. The average cost of a wheelchair ramp is $3,000, says Randy Slikkers, executive director of RampsRVA.

“They are life changing — literally,” Slikkers says of the ramps. “Almost 100% of our recipients … are missing medical appointments because of their lack of mobility. … A lot of [recipients] cry the first time they come out and use the ramp and realize they are back in their communities again.”

