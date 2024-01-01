Nice Shot: On the Fence

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Fencers Alexandra Nissinoff (pictured above at left, of V Fencing Club of New Jersey) and Carol Wang (Bluegrass Fencers’ Club of Kentucky) face off at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in a Dec. 2 match for the Super Junior & Cadet Circuit and Division I North American Cup. Nissinoff advanced and tied for 42nd place; Wang would go on to tie for 96th place.

At the four-day tournament, 1,706 competitors hailing from 36 states and 23 countries took steps toward qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris or the USA Fencing Junior Olympics in February. The youngest competitor was 11 years old, the oldest 58.

“USA Fencing hosts nine national tournaments a year,” CEO Phil Andrews says, “and in each host city, we bring thousands of fencers, family members, coaches and officials to town. That makes it essential that we select cities where our members feel at home. Richmond gives us exactly that, with its welcoming people, great food and wonderful sights — all in a location that’s convenient for a large number of our fencers.”