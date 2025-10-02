Nice Shot: Thanks for the Memories

× 1 of 4 Expand After the Sept. 14 game, Richmond Flying Squirrels fans got a chance to play catch at The Diamond, get a keepsake sample of stadium dirt and sign a wall on the third base side of the concourse. Fan favorites made in-game appearances, too, like Flingo the flamingo and the wacky hot dog vendor. × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

After 40 years, The Diamond hosted its final baseball game. Fans took to the outfield after the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ loss to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sept. 14 to play catch, take pictures with Nutzy and Nutasha, and grab a commemorative bag of “Diamond Dirt.”

Opened in 1985, The Diamond was first home to the Triple-A Richmond Braves before the San Francisco Giants brought Double-A baseball there in 2010. The Squirrels have been wildly popular ever since: This season, 446,679 fans attended 68 home games, making the squad the most popular Double-A team for the fourth year in a row and the sixth most popular in all of Minor League Baseball in 2025. The final six-game series drew 52,027 people, ending with three consecutive sellouts (a first) of 9,810 each. In total, nearly 17 million baseball fans saw games at The Diamond over its four decades.

There will be at least two more opportunities to visit The Diamond before it makes way for CarMax Park and the city’s Diamond District: a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 24 and the annual Squirrel-o-Ween community event on Oct. 30. The 2026 home opener is April 7.