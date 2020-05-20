Nice Shot: Masjid Bilal

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

For more than 25 years, Masjid Bilal mosque on Chimborazo Boulevard has distributed food and clothing with help from Feed More on the fourth weekend of each month, from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. This photo was taken at the end of March, just as Richmonders had begun to feel the economic effects of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Photographer Jay Paul was driving around Church Hill when he saw this scene in the alley behind Masjid Bilal. “They were just getting set up,” he says, “and I was impressed by how much food and clothing they had put out, and what a great resource it was for the Church Hill community.”

James Rasheed, the mosque’s food bank director, says they distributed food and clothing to more than 250 families during the giveaway, a marked increase from previous months.

