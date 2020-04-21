Nice Shot: Hippocrates

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

A bust of Hippocrates gazes across a foggy courtyard next to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Egyptian Building. The marble statue, created by Greek painter and sculptor Menelaos Katafigiotis, was presented to the university by the Virginians of Greek Ancestry in 1985. Known as the “father of medicine,” Hippocrates of Kos was a Greek physician who lived from 460 B.C. to 377 B.C and established the first school devoted to teaching the practice of medicine.

Photographer Jay Paul snapped this photo on a misty February evening after attending the annual vesting ceremony at VCU’s School of Nursing, which signifies the beginning of students’ journey into the nursing profession. He says he was surprised to discover the statue and was captivated by the mysterious atmosphere created by the evening fog.

“It felt like you were back in time,” he says.

As he took this photo, car lights perfectly illuminated the bust, giving it an otherworldly glow.

