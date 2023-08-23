Nice Shot: Hill of Heroes

× Expand Boy Scouts help plant 12,000 flags at the Virginia War Memorial. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Twelve thousand American flags honoring Virginia military members killed since the start of World War II were placed by volunteers near the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory on June 23. Among the volunteers who made the annual Hill of Heroes Day possible were active and retired members of the U.S. military and Boy Scouts of America. The event, which the War Memorial says it hosts “as a celebration of patriotism and a reminder of all those Virginians who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” also featured military demonstrations, live music, letter-writing opportunities and more. The flags remained on display until July 14.