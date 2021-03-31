Nice Shot: Employee of the Month

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Beloved by both customers and employees at Lowe’s, Francine the shorthair cat can be spotted among the plants at the home improvement store at 1640 W. Broad St. It all started three years ago when she wandered into the store and formed a bond with employee Eric Nelson. At first, she was timid, hunting mice in the store but reluctant to let anyone get near her. Employees noticed she looked thin, so they started to feed her. Nelson says that after about 18 months, Francine became everyone’s friend. “I had a customer tell me they drive by two other Lowe’s stores just so they can come and see her,” Nelson says.

Both a rodent deterrent and stress reliever, Francine’s presence even has the blessing of Lowe’s corporate office, which pays for her food and medical care. “This cat is loved!” Nelson says. Maybe too loved in certain cases: Nelson says that recently a few people have tried to remove her from the store. “This is her house,” he says. “If someone tried to take her to their home, she just wouldn’t be happy.”

See more photos taken around Richmond at instagram.com/richmondmag.