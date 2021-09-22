Nice Shot: Environmental Education

× Expand (From left) Khiron Faison, 8, and Miles Logan, 6, learn about river ecology with James River Association educators Aaron Bouchard and Julia Carson during an announcement about JRA’s new center for environmental education. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Even the geese sounded excited on Aug. 10 as Parker Agelasto of the Capital Region Land Conservancy shared news about 5.2 acres of land along Dock Street that will soon move into the public realm. Acquired through a partnership among CRLC, the James River Association and The Conservation Fund, much of the property will be transferred to the city of Richmond and become part of the James River Park System, allowing a portion of the Virginia Capital Trail to be moved off the street and onto river-adjacent parkland. JRA will purchase approximately 1 acre from the Conservation Fund to establish a $5 million center for environmental education.

Josh Bearman, science curriculum and instructional specialist for Richmond Public Schools, said firsthand experience with the local environment is always more effective than in-class instruction. “A video is important, but [there’s] nothing like being on a boat and watching an osprey catch a fish while your city is in the background,” he said.

