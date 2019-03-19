What’s New South of the James

× Expand New signage is part of the development plan for the trails along the lower Appomattox River. (Photo courtesy Friends of the Lower Appomattox River)

Improving the Trail Mix

Recreational trails along the lower Appomattox River may see some redesigns and improvements, courtesy of a Dutch project manager and designer.

Friends of the Lower Appomattox River met in January with Dutch bridge designer Adriaan Kok, who looked at the master development plan, toured the sites and shared his insights, says Heather Barrar, regional trails program director for FOLAR. About 50 people attended a talk Kok presented in Hopewell, hosted by the Cameron Foundation.

FOLAR is leading efforts to weave together a network of recreation trails along more than 20 miles of river, from Lake Chesdin to Hopewell. Trails will run along both sides of the river in Petersburg, pass through the Roslyn Landing and Appomattox River regional parks and end at Hopewell’s Old City Point Waterfront Park.

Barrar says Kok’s ideas include incorporating existing trestles around Petersburg into the trail network.

“He’s very contextual,” she says.

The trails are expected to provide a major recreational attraction that will entice visitors to the area, may enhance property values, and provide opportunities for business development. A master plan for the $29 million project was approved in 2017. Current work includes about 1/3 mile in an over-the-water section of the Riverwalk in Hopewell, led by the Hopewell Recreation and Parks Department. Two miles of trail around Petersburg are in the design phase, set for completion in 2020.

Building Trust

A $1 million grant will boost housing options for modest income families in south Richmond

Proceeds from a $1 million grant from Altria may allow the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, an area housing nonprofit, to expand its homebuilding efforts to the south side of Richmond, according to the organization.

The grant from Altria will benefit the trust’s work in the South Richmond area, particularly Manchester and Blackwell, according to a Jan. 10 release. The nonprofit notes that the grant money will enable them to provide affordable housing to lower income households in an area that is experiencing rising property values, according to Laura Lafayette, chair of the trust’s board.

“What we want to contribute to these amazing communities is permanently affordable housing and inclusive wealth- building opportunities through home ownership,” she says in the release.

The trust helps families with 50 percent to 115 percent of area median income buy new or renovated housing, with the trust retaining permanent ownership of the lots. The value of the lot is subtracted from the sales price, which lowers the overall cost to the buyer. The trust has been active in metro neighborhoods including Barton Heights, Church Hill and Randolph and also in Chesterfield County.

It is a one-time gift. Altria in a statement noted it has 2,000 workers at its manufacturing center in South Richmond and that it is “glad to help” the trust in expanding affordable housing in the city. Learn more at maggiewalkerclt.org.

On Stage

The Broadway musical “Bright Star” will be staged from late March into early May at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre in Colonial Heights.

The musical from actor Steve Martin and singer Edie Brickell, which had its premiere in 2014, features a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score and is set in the South in the 1920s and 1940s. There are 28 performances at various times on Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays from March 22-May 11. Adult admission is $40; add $17 for a meal. swiftcreekmill.com

Roundabout Way

A Winterfield Road roundabout will be realigned after a local developer agreed to pay for improvements to the traffic structure.

The structure was built in conjunction with a planned development that never came to fruition in the wake of the Great Recession. Now, with new projects on each side of it, improvements will be made and it will be fully functional.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors in December unanimously approved the zoning case proposed by Thalhimer Realty Partners for a 5.8-acre, mixed-use project, which will also include the roundabout work, according to the Chesterfield Observer. No cost or time frame of completion has been announced.

“It’s going to be a much better, a much nicer gateway,” says Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley.